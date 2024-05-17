Group Digital Enterprise Architect
2024-05-17
Alfa Laval Lund is looking for an Enterprise Architect
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
About the job
The Group Digital Enterprise Architect at Alfa Laval is a key role focused on leading our digital transformation. This position is all about designing the big-picture architecture that supports our growth, ensuring our digital and business strategies work hand in hand. It's about improving how we do things in Group Digital, making sure our architecture efforts directly help us meet our business goals.
Being a strategic role, the Group Digital Enterprise Architect has an important mission that includes:
Contribute to the creation of the overall business and digital target architecture - supporting the organization's strategies, goals and directions,
Evolve the EA competence and practices with Group Digital to secure architectural contribution in the day-to-day development and the realisation of the targeted business outcomes within Value Streams and Foundation Areas,
Engaging with stakeholders, create and build relationships,
Helping in guiding strategy development and execution,
Being active with spotting trends and collaborate with the CTO on the technological development,
Transforming the architecture and the supporting organization,
Supporting the Group Digital portfolio planning, management, and modernization.
Who you are
Your communication and stakeholder management skills are excellent.
You have a natural ability to think strategically and translate business objectives into actionable architectural solutions. Besides that, you're phenomenal managing and running team-building activities.
What you know
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (Master's degree preferred). You have proven experience (ideally more than 7 years) in a similar role, driving digital transformation initiatives within large organizations. Strong understanding of Enterprise Architecture frameworks and methodologies. Experience with SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) is highly desirable.
What's in it for you?
An opportunity to play a pivotal role in shaping the digital future of a global industry leader.
Collaborative and dynamic work environment that fosters innovation and growth.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse workplace based on empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day. Så ansöker du
