Group Design Leader Polymer Parts
2024-06-24
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
One of the most important things is sustainability and We at Volvo Cars believe that electromobility is the way forward for our society. If you have the same passion as we for the environment and vehicles you should really consider to join us in our journey.
Here at Volvo Cars Battery Hardware you will play a key role, making sure that our cars meet future requirements at the same time as you contribute to exceed our customers' expectations. As if that would not be exciting enough, you'll gain a broad global network both within Volvo Cars and among our suppliers.
What you'll do
As Group Design Leader within Battery Electrical System and Components, you will be responsible for the design of Polymer parts, Structural and Touch Protections. That includes a component responsibility securing Technique, Time and Cost and you will have a close contact with Procurement and our suppliers. In your work you will have support from our Group Design Engineers and Team Manager and you will be part of designing the battery compartment for build-to-print. The design is within one of the most challenging areas within the vehicle working not only with properties such as packaging and installation but also with cooling, insulation/arcing, EMC, electrical and other properties.
What you'll bring
To be suitable for this position you need more than 10 years' experience of designing high voltage, high current electrical systems and ingoing components, considering properties such as EMC, arcing, thermal runaway etc. You have gained your experience within the electrical vehicle industry developing with these components for trains, trams, cars, trucks, busses or similar vehicles. We prefere that you have a mechatronic master university degree or similar. The masters degree may be compensated by a long experience (i.e. additional 6-10 years of relevant experience) within this specific design area. You have some design experience from CAD-design in CATIA, NX or equivalent system and is used to work packaging work in difficult surroundings.
You have proven leadership skills and are custom building arguments for rhetorical situations with fact-based decision taking. If you are certified in Six Sigma and vehicle battery electrical design, we are even more impressed.
In this position, you spend many hours in exciting discussions with different areas within Volvo Cars as well as suppliers. That's why we believe that you have great communication skills and enjoys being in contact with a lot of people. With that said, there's a lot to keep track of, which will be easy for you since you're structured, organized and good with your priorities. This also contributes to you having an overall picture of the team deliveries.
You have good skills in English, both spoken and written and since we produce cars, we believe you have a Driver's license even though it's not a must.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-05
