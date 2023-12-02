Group Design Leader
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Lead the design task within a cross functional team (consisting of Supplier, Toolmaker, Procurement, Manufacturing Engineering, Attributes, Supplier Quality Management (SQM), Testing etc)
• Communicates goals, commitment, status and forecasts for the task.
• Initiate and implement technical logical plan for components/systems/materials.
• Anchor decisions, development and status with line managers, project managers and cross functional team.
• Handle requirements
• Secure content of Engineering Statement of Work (ESOW).
Qualifications
Required qualifications
• You need at least a B.Sc. grade within mechanics or mechatronics, or a similar education.
• Good administrative capacity, structured and analytical.
• Fluent in English both spoken and written.
• Technical competence including an analytical ability.
• Knowledge of how technical development process works in projects.
Meritorious qualifications
• Knowledge in Catia V5
• Knowledge of design work in Pressure die cast aluminium / Extruded aluminium / Sand casted aluminium / Rubber
• Very good practical and theoretical knowledge within the product area and the impact on complete vehicle.
• Good practical and theoretical knowledge in Volvo Cars' processes of Product development (VPDS),
• Team leadership experience
• Driver's license
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period:
• Extent: 100%
• Location:
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level:
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
