Group Controller with focus on Forecasts
Scania CV AB / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2024-01-31
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The future presents us with more complexity, ambiguity, and challenges, but it also provides more opportunities. To succeed in driving the shift toward a sustainable transport system, we are dependent on a solid finance organization that provides us with a solid financial understanding and accurate data and analysis.
We are now strengthening our team for Group Financial Planning at Scania's HQ in Södertälje.
Job Summary
In this role you will be a key player in the team, being responsible for one of the financial planning processes within the company, the Forecast process. A planning process that is provided eight to ten times per year to our parent company, TRATON. As the process owner of the Forecast you will coordinate, plan and execute the planning process, this in close cooperation with finance colleagues and other key professionals, both within Finance and other different functions at Scania. Analysing and presenting the outcome of the financial plan is also part of this role, where CFO, Executive Board and TRATON are the main stakeholders.
In addition to this you will have the opportunity to participate in the other work streams handled in the team, as being part of other financial planning processes and contribute into various ad-hoc projects.
This is the perfect role for the one who wants to gain a good understanding of Scania's entire business model, as well as develop both analytical and presentation skills.
You will be surrounded by great colleagues in a very competent team, and will get the opportunity to build up a large network, both within the different finance functions at Scania and TRATON as well as with other key professionals at Scania.
What we can offer you
We aim to offer an excellent experience and enable people to reach their full potential in all walks of life. At Scania, you are given development opportunities and the possibility of being part of a revolutionizing journey together with professional and supportive colleagues. You are also offered other benefits such as an annual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, mobility workplace, fitness compensation, and much more. We offer direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje; The Scania Job Express.
Your profile
We believe that you are a team player, who wants to contribute to the good atmosphere that we do have in our team. At the same time you have the ability to take responsibility for your own work and deliveries.
You have a solid financial background where you are able to dig in to details and at the same time zoom out to see the bigger picture.
If you have experience from working on a group level this would be meriting, even though this is not a must. More important is your mindset and willingness to learn and develop further.
Experience from working in HFM would also be an advantage.
Your background may vary, but we expect you to have a good financial understanding and analytical skills.
Experience from working with Balance sheet and Cash Flow is needed.
You have a university degree in Business Administration and at least 3-5 years of relevant working experience. Either from a similar controlling position, but a few years within auditing could also be an adequate background for this position.
Good knowledge in both written and oral English is required, while Swedish is meriting.
Scania is now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-19 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8434286