Group Control Assurance PMO
Polestar Performance AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polestar Performance AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Polestar is accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility through electric performance. As we continue to grow as a global, U.S.-listed organization, strong governance and control are critical to our success. We are now looking for a PMO, Group Control Assurance to strengthen our internal control environment at our headquarters in Gothenburg.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
As a PMO, Group Control Assurance, you will play a key role in by designing, implementing, and maintain effective SOX internal controls to address the risk of material misstatements. The role sits within Finance, Group Accounting, and the Group Control Assurance function and works closely with stakeholders across the organization.
You will be responsible for improving and maintaining the SOX internal control framework, evaluating control deficiencies, and lead remediation activities along side the business. Working in a fast‐paced, international environment, you will collaborate across functions and contribute to a robust and efficient internal control environment aligned with regulatory requirements.
The position is located at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden. We believe in empowerment and support flexible working hours and the possibility to work from home a couple of days per week.
What you'll do
You will support and continuously improve Polestar's SOX internal control environment by ensuring effective design, implementation, testing, of internal controls across and remediation of deficiencies (incl. significant deficiencies and material weaknesses).
You will:
Maintain and keep the risk and control matrix and process documentation up to date
Ensure effective implementation of new controls and continuous improvement of existing controls
Evaluate control deficiencies, including severity assessments, and assess the consequences of identified issues
Coordinate remediation of control deficiencies, with a particular focus on significant deficiencies and material weaknesses
Train and support various stakeholders on internal controls and related processes
Continuously identify more efficient and effective ways of working
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including auditors and consultants
Who you are
You are a structured and analytical professional with experience in internal control, risk, and assurance in a complex and regulated environment. You are comfortable working cross‐functionally, communicating with stakeholders at different levels, and contributing to a growing, fast‐paced organization.
To be a great fit for this position, we believe you have:
• 10+ years experience from similar roles and/or Big Four internal control/ risk advisory
• Deep understanding of SOX (internal controls), risk governance, SEC reporting requirements and regulations in a US publicly listed company environment
• Proven in depth knowledge and experience in risk assessment, scoping of processes & systems, control design & implementation, control deficiency remediation, control deficiency evaluation (incl. significant deficiencies & material weaknesses) and communication with executive management
• General knowledge and experience of Group Consolidation/Accounting (IFRS)
• Demonstrated experience working under compressed timelines to meet financial reporting deadlines that are common amongst publicly listed U.S. companies
• Certifications such as CA, CPA or ACA are preferred, not required.
• Great communication skills with stakeholders on different levels within different areas.
• Thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
• Fast learner who can embrace change and adapt quickly to accommodate the needs of a growing business.
• As part of an international business, you are expected to be fluent in English in both written and oral communication.
• Fluent in Mandarin in both written and oral communication.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate‐neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating, and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility. We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you?
If you are interested in joining the Polestar crew, don't wait to submit your application through the application button. We do not accept applications by email. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will remain open until the position is filled.
As we move through the Swedish summer holiday season, there may be a slight delay in our process. We look forward to getting back to you in August.
Are you ready for the journey? Which is electric, by the way... Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polestar Performance AB
(org.nr 556653-3096)
Assar Gabrielssons Väg 9 (visa karta
)
405 31 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9988942