Group Compliance Counsel/Officer
AB Electrolux / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Create and uphold frameworks that help ensure a bright future
Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2023 Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 134 billion and employed 45,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.
About the organisation and role:
Electrolux Group is seeking a talented and self-motivated Compliance professional to join our Compliance function. In this role, you will support the roll-out of our global compliance program, working closely with various internal functions to ensure seamless integration and adherence to our Code of Conduct and Group Policies. This position requires a self-going, pragmatic, and proactive individual who can navigate complex regulatory environments and drive compliance initiatives across the organisation.
The Compliance function is part of Electrolux Group Legal. You will report to the Head of Compliance and collaborate with a diverse team of professionals within the Group. This is a promising opportunity for compliance professionals with a strong project management background, potentially from management consulting, auditing or a law firm.
Tasks & responsibilities:
• Support the implementation and management of the global compliance program, ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements and internal policies
• Collaborate with Legal, IT Security, Internal Audit, Risk Management and other business teams to develop and enforce compliance policies, procedures and best practices
• Conduct compliance risk assessments to identify potential issues and develop effective remediation plans
• Provide guidance and support to stakeholders across the organisation on compliance-related matters
• Monitor and stay updated on emerging compliance trends, changes in legislation and industry best practices, proactively incorporating them into our compliance framework
• Promote and deliver trainings to raise awareness and promote a strong compliance culture throughout the organisation
• Support compliance audits and investigations, ensuring timely and effective resolution of any identified issues
Formal qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree (or higher) in business, law, engineering or similar
• Strong understanding of global compliance regulations and standards
• Prior experience of at least 2 years in a compliance-related role, preferably within a multinational organisation or a consulting firm supporting such entities
• Professional proficiency in English, verbal as well as written
Soft skills:
• Ability to work independently and take ownership of projects, with excellent self-motivation and time management skills
• Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a pragmatic approach to compliance challenges
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organisation
• A proactive attitude and a passion for continuous learning and professional growth in the field of compliance
Where you'll be:
You will be based at our Global headquarters on Kungsholmen in Stockholm, Sweden
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
- Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
- Family and health friendly benefits
• Generous vacation
- Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more:
Electrolux Group Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-25
E-post: niclas.norman-sellhammar@electrolux.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Group Compliance". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178), https://www.electroluxgroup.com/en/
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
8994599