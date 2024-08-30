Group Communications Internship
SECURITAS GROUP
Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, we offer a broad portfolio of value-enhancing services and solutions integrated across the security value chain - from on-site services to advanced monitoring, comprehensive risk prediction and advisory services.
With around 341 000 employees in 44 markets, our innovative, holistic approach with local and global expertise makes us a trusted business partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Benefitting from almost nine decades of deep experience and guided by our values of integrity, vigilance, and helpfulness, we create sustainable value by helping our clients optimize their operations and protect what matters most - their people and assets.
GROUP COMMUNICATIONS
We are looking for a creative, solutions-oriented, and motivated intern to join our team for 6-12 months.
You will be part of the Group Communications team - under the Group People, Marketing and Communications organization - based at Securitas' HQ in Stockholm. You will report to the Head of Group External Communications within the Group Communications team.Our Group Communications team is a mix of experts in external and internal communications, PR, web, crisis communications, and social media.
This dynamic role is perfect for you if you see yourself in a company that makes a difference in people's lives!
Role
We're offering a paid, full-time internship that will provide hands-on experience in external communications, PR, Web, social media, and content production.
Are you the colleague we're looking for?
As our new team member, you will have the opportunity to develop and execute creative communications initiatives and plans.
We offer a supportive and collaborative work environment, opportunities for professional development, and exposure to a variety of communications initiatives. If you are creative and ambitious and have a passion for communications, we encourage you to apply!
Responsibilities
Content creation (articles, posts, presentations, videos) for the Securitas external channels, including social media and the web.
Assist in PR (create media lists, conduct follow-up of media outreach).
Support corporate events and other communications activities.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and colleagues across the world.
Requirements
You are a driven storyteller and a skilled copywriter.
You have a business mindset that will allow you to understand the commercial rules andconnect the dots from different fields.
You have excellent verbal and written communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus, but not a requirement).
You feel comfortable with Microsoft 365 (especially Excel, Teams, Outlook).
You are positive and outgoing and possess great communication and people skills.
You are driven and self-motivated.
You are pursuing or have finalized a bachelor's or master's degree in PR, Communications, Journalism, Business, Marketing, or another related field.
You have great skills in Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator) - nice to have.
Location
Role is based inStockholm office, Sweden.
What we offer
At Securitas we believe in doing the right thing and doing it well. For our customers and our employees. Our employees come from all walks of life and bring with them a multitude of talents and perspectives. We aim for diverse representation throughout the company, and we are committed to equal pay, safe working conditions, gender balance and an inclusive work environment with a wide range of skills and development opportunities.
