Group CoE Co-worker Relations Leader
Ingka Services AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Malmö
Who you are
We are looking for a Co-Worker Relations Leader to our Group Centre of Expertise Co-worker Relations team who will focus on ethics and handling concerns from our co-workers.
To be successful in this role, you need to have at least 10 years of solid experience working within People and Culture, preferably in a role as People and Culture manager for an organisation. We expect that you have solid knowledge and understanding of People and Culture processes, our leadership approach and especially what living our culture & values means in the daily business. You have integrity, strong communication skills both verbally and in writing, as well as the ability to quickly build trust with different people in the organisation. If you, in addition to this, have an understanding of business ethics and an interest in general labour regulations and human rights, you are a good match for what we are looking for. In this role, it is important to lead with the values at heart, have courage and stand up for what is right, be a team player and have a positive mindset.
You will be part of a team which drives the Ingka Group Co-worker Relations agenda via the areas of Social relations, Employment compliance, Terms & conditions of employment, Code of conduct, including Trust line, Co-worker Insights and Health & wellbeing. We aim to contribute to the overall success and well-being of both co-workers and the organisation. We do this by conveying the voice of co-workers while also keeping business interests in mind.
Your Responsibilities
The Co-worker Relation Leader with a focus on ethics is a broad role, and you will be contributing to all the different co-worker relations areas, but the main scope for this position is to lead the handling of People and Culture -related concerns raised by co-workers. Your responsibilities will include:
• Responsible for handling concerns raised at the group level as well as leading and developing strategic initiatives and plans to constantly become better based on analysis of concerns raised, including involving relevant stakeholders. This includes setting up processes together with relevant stakeholders, developing standards and methods, finding solutions and supporting implementation for the area.
• Ensure, as a part of working with the Ingka Trust line, that concerns raised to that channel are handled in accordance with our Ingka steering documents and relevant legislations. You will, together with Business Risk & Compliance colleagues, also secure reporting of data to relevant stakeholders.
• Take an active part in the dialogue or support the dialogue with our social partners at different levels in the organisation.
• Contribute to all of the areas in Co-worker Relations with a holistic view, taking into consideration both co-workers and business needs.
• Responsible for speaking partner for senior managers and People and Culture managers connected to handling concerns.
• Collaborate, proactively support and build competence with different stakeholders across the organisation as well as participate in forums, networks and projects to represent and secure the Co-worker Relations areas.
• Secure access to updated knowledge about market trends, latest developments and best practices in the Co-Worker Relations area and, based on analyses, use the knowledge to stay industry-competitive and initiate changes when appropriate.
This role is a permanent position preferably located in Malmö, Sweden, but Leiden in the Netherlands could also be an option. Please note that Ingka co-workers will be prioritised in this recruitment process.
Together as a Team
IKEA believes that people are at the heart of our business. We create a better everyday life together by living our shared values and safeguarding our unique culture. To be able to create an inspiring IKEA experience, we need to make sure our co-workers have the preconditions to meet our customers in the best possible way. The purpose of the People and Culture function is to secure the competence and organisation to reach our business ambitions, and this is where you come in. Så ansöker du
