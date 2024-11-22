Group CIO - Bruks Siwertell Group
Are you a proactive and strategic individual with strong leadership skills and the ability to adapt in an international and dynamic environment? Do you have experience in establishing and driving business supporting Group IT initiatives? Then we would like to get to know you and discuss the opportunity of becoming our new Group CIO (Chief Information Officer) at Bruks Siwertell. Read more at https://bruks-siwertell.com/
About you
You carry a natural understanding of complex IT environments, projects and their financial impact. You have strong communication skills, and the ability to clarify IT needs for various stakeholders. Further, you are seen as empathetic and decisive, analytical and strategically minded, active in change management. You possess the ability to handle multiple priorities, take own initiatives, lead discussions, and explore new areas.
We believe you have a university degree in Information Management or equivalent. Ideally, you have previous work experience as a CIO. Also, you are fluent in English and Swedish.
About the role
The role covers the full range of Group IT domain responsibility, with key tasks in operational IT, information management, security, infrastructure, and supplier management. The position requires working both operational and strategic, with a strong focus to build structures and capabilities, drive changes, and lead others. All in a collaborative environment in our international organization with sites in Sweden, USA, Germany, and Lithuania - hence some travel is included, whilst your main office is in Bjuv. You will manage the Group IT team, based globally, be a member of the Group's extended management team, and report to Group CFO.
About us
Our vision is to be the market-leading technology group in dry bulk material handling and processing for the port, wood and forestry industries.
The company was founded with a shared dedication to innovation and quality. The growth and development of our people, products and processes will remain true to this spirit. New digital technologies that provide real-term benefits for customers will be pursued, along with our continuous commitment to social, environmental and financial sustainability.
Our values - Impact - Commitment - Teamwork - guide us in both daily work and in our long-term strategy.
Please read more on https://bruks-siwertell.com/
Application
In this recruitment, we are cooperating with the digital consultancy firm Knowit. Please contact Jonny Magnusson at jonny.magnusson@knowit.se
with questions and for sending in your application.
We are handling applications on a continuous basis, e-mail us your CV and cover letter as soon as possible, and write "CIO Bruks Siwertell" in the e-mail subject line.
