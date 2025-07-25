Group Business Steering Business Navigator
Who you are
Do you want to sit at the core of creating the future of IKEA and Ingka? Do you combine business understanding from how we operate the IKEA Retail business with a passion for data and data driven decision making? You are both in love with our past and know we have enormous opportunity to reap in Ingka's future. This might be the opportunity you are looking for.
Group Business Steering (GBS) is taking ever more responsibility in helping shape the future of in Retail business. GBS steers, guides and leads Ingka towards a better company, a better planet, better homes and better lives through holistic performance management and decision making. Our company is in transition in various ways: City penetration, Sustainability, Omnichannel, Automation and new Distribution models.
These are some of the topics which we support in while Ingka changes the way we meet and inspire customers, fulfil home furnishing needs, contribute to a better planet and ensure our continued financial independence.
As a BN in GBS Retail operations team you work in one of the teams supporting Fulfilment & Core Services, Growth & Marketing or Omni meeting points and with close collaboration with other global functions. Your main responsibilities are to be a BN partner for the business owner, to navigate operations and development agenda, to steer countries on performance related topics for Ingka Retail.
To strengthen our team, and with specific focus on retail operations we are currently looking for Business Navigators.
There are a few characteristics, describing who we are looking for.
You have passion for IKEA, the retail business and the perseverance needed to work towards goals, to stay the course, despite obstacles and challenges.
You have worked several years in the IKEA Retail business in one of our countries or units and in different functions, always with a passion for numbers.
You combine the ability to master details, while able to zoom out to connect the dots to understand the bigger picture, bridging the non-financial with the financial perspective.
You have strong leadership capabilities, with focus on change, collaboration and building trust-based relationships.
You are clever and positive when dealing with challenges at work, because almost any problem can be solved by involving the right people, thinking deeply, and communicating clearly.
You prefer to focus on the actual work over the process, action over discussions, truth over agreement, facts over feelings, and simplicity over complexity.
Your strengths and skills
Strong business acumen and skilled to work with data with ability to collaborate closely with specialists, data analysts and developers
Strong communicator with the ability to reduce complex topics to its essence and pro-active speaking partner to senior business leaders across the Ingka Group, in global functions and countries.
Experience in driving change and delivering results, while working self-driven in a vibrant and changing environment
Your experience
You have a strong Business Navigation background in IKEA Retail environment and have a solid understanding of our retail operations and steering performance. You understand, work with, and use data effectively to make informed decisions. You demonstrate strong ability to prioritise, provide clear directions and multitask and have proven skills in building functional relationships for successful collaboration. We look for candidates that have a minimum of 7 years experience and have demonstrated continued growth in their career.
Your responsibilities
You support and drive the overall retail performance management agenda and with main focus on retail operations, the development portfolio, country steering and commitment to financial health and affordability.
You communicate, educate and engage your stakeholders on the importance of a better IKEA and better for our customers
You will be working on with data & insight and work with business leaders to understand and influence cost development through a combination of everyday improvements, developments and transformation.
You work with and improve how we report and follow up on business performance, to secure one source of truth.
You identify potential through data, insights and analytics and work with stakeholders to improve efficiency.
You create business impact that contributes to growth at lower cost.
Together as a Team
You will have the opportunity to work with leaders within Ingka, get mentors from GBS that will help you navigate the organisation and gain perspective on our business you might not have received before. We expect you will enjoy sharpening your analytical thinking, business acumen, collaboration with diverse teams, influencing and communication skills. Så ansöker du
