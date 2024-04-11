Group Business Controller
Sandvik AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Hedemora
, Sandviken
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a driven team player who wants to take the next step in your career? At Sandvik Group, we're currently looking for an experienced Business Controller to join us at our headquarters in central Stockholm. We welcome you to an exciting and international environment where continuous development and teamwork are key success factors!
What we do
As a high-tech and global engineering group, with world-leading positions in selected areas of the industrial sector, we're proud to offer products and services that enhance our customers' productivity, profitability, and safety. We develop new ideas into pioneering solutions, and this naturally also applies in our financial work. Group Business Control supports and advises the organization with methods, tools, and analysis - enabling our management to make informed decisions and grow our business. Bringing your knowledge and experience into the equation, you play a vital part in reaching our purpose!
About your job
In this position, you ensure a reliable and accurate financial partnership for our business. As a member of our Group Business Control team, you support our Group CFO, Executive Management, Board of Directors and other key stakeholders with efficient, reliable and proactive financial support and analysis.
A key focus area in your work is performance management, and you take an active part in decisions affecting the business - making numbers talk by communicating relevant financial analysis. This includes analyzing the group's financials and combining it with qualitative information on key drivers and activities based on input from the business control functions in our business areas and group functions. Your daily tasks vary and includes monthly and quarterly management reporting, coordination of the financial planning process as well as verification of data in the interim report and ad-hoc analysis.
Your character
We're looking for an experienced and thorough finance professional with high expertise in relevant systems and tools. You have a degree in Finance or Business Administration, combined with several years' working experience - preferably from a global industrial company, corporate finance, or consulting firm. You're used to building complex and rigorous Excel models and have experience of analyzing income statements, balance sheets and cash flow figures. Experience of working with PowerBI, OneStream or other equivalent systems is beneficial. Furthermore, you can present insights with clarity and are used to creating reports in PowerPoint. We're a global business, which calls for fluency in English, while Swedish skills are beneficial.
Your personality contributes to our success! You're thorough in your work and take pride in delivering to a high standard. Your understanding of the business helps you spot irregularities and ask the right questions. You have a natural talent for analyzing financial data and translating this into insights. Keeping one ear to the ground, while still grasping the bigger picture is an important feature of your character. You're self-motivated and results-driven. To interact in diverse and cross-cultural environments excites you, and you use your good communication skills to create great collaborations.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Application
We have ongoing selections and interviews for this recruitment, so please send your application as soon as possible and no later than April 26, 2024. Job ID: R0062818.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Fredrik Ahlsten, recruiting manager, fredrik.ahlsten@sandvik.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 340 47 03
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Recruitment Specialist
Lisbeth Häggström
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. #LI-DNI Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Kungsbron 1 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor och Koncernledning Jobbnummer
8605522