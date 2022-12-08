Group Business Controller
Are you passionate about the opportunity to be a true financial partner and influence our work? To Sandvik Group, we're currently looking for a talented Business Controller to join us at our headquarters in central Stockholm. We welcome you to join an exciting and international environment where continuous development and teamwork are key success factors!
Your job - ensure a reliable and accurate financial partnership to our business
In this position, you're a member of our Group Business Control team - supporting our CFO, Executive Management, Board of Directors and other key stakeholders with efficient, reliable and proactive financial support and analysis. You join the team right into an exciting phase; we're working on implementing a new consolidation and performance management system where you actively contribute to the design of processes and system set-up and new ways of working.
A key focus area in your work is performance management, and you take an active part in decisions affecting the business: making numbers talk by communicating relevant financial analysis. The work includes analyzing the group's financials and combining it with qualitative information on key drivers and activities gained from discussing with the business control functions in our business areas and group functions. Your daily tasks will vary and include monthly and quarterly management reporting, coordinating the financial planning process as well as verifying data in the interim report and ad-hoc analysis.
Your character - a thorough finance professional with great networking skills
We're looking for someone with a degree in Finance or Business Administration, combined with several years' working experience - preferably from a global company or consulting firm. You're comfortable working with Excel and other analysis tools and have experience from analyzing income statement, balance sheet and cash flow figures and understand how they are interlinked. You can present insights with clarity and are used to creating reports in PowerPoint. Experience working with PowerBI or OneStream is beneficial. You have the ability to create successful networks with our stakeholders and can adapt your message to the target audience. We're a global business, which calls for fluency in English, while skills in Swedish are beneficial.
Your personality contributes to our success! You're thorough in your work and take pride in delivering to a high standard. Your understanding of the business helps you spot irregularities and ask the right questions. You have a natural talent for analyzing financial data and translating this into insights. Keeping one ear to the ground, while still grasping the bigger picture is an important feature of your character, and you're self-motivated and result-driven. To interact in diverse and cross-cultural environments excites you, and you use your good communication skills to create great collaborations.
What we do?
As a high-tech and global engineering group, with world-leading positions in selected areas of the industrial sector, we're proud to offer products and services that enhance our customers' productivity, profitability and safety. We develop new ideas into pioneering solutions, and this naturally also applies in our financial work. Group Business Control supports and advises the organization with methods, tools and analysis - enabling our management to make informed decisions and grow our business. Bringing your knowledge and experience into the equation, you play a vital part in reaching our purpose!
Our Sandvik culture
Sandvik is a high-tech and global engineering group, rapidly developing into new, digital offerings, with roots in steel innovations and a future vision to set the industry standard. For us, it is clear that diversity of experience, perspective and background forms a solid foundation for achieving great results. Learn more about our business by visiting or website, LinkedIn or Facebook.
Application
Send your application no later than date December 31, 2022. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0049037).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Fredrik Ahlsten, recruiting manager, +46 (0)79 067 09 75
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70-211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)173-846 10
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Recruitment Specialist
Andreas Dahlén
Sandvik is a global high-tech engineering group offering solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing as well as advanced materials. In 2021 the Group had approximately 44,000 employees and revenues of about 99 billion SEK in about 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Kungsbron 1
111 22 STOCKHOLM
