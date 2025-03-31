Group Business Control Expert
2025-03-31
Are you ready to drive financial excellence at a global leader within engineering? At Sandvik Group, we are currently looking for a senior business controller to join us as a Group Business Control Expert at our headquarters in central Stockholm. Keep reading to learn more!
What we do
As a high tech and global engineering group, with world-leading positions in selected areas of the industrial sector, we're proud to offer our products and services that enhance our customers' productivity, profitability, and safety. We welcome you to an exciting and international environment where continuous development and collaboration are key success factors!
About your job
You're part of a team providing high quality financial analysis and support to the Group Executive Management, Board of Directors, Investor Relations and other key stakeholders in our organization. With your natural way of making numbers talk and by having a thorough understanding of our business performance, you add valuable insights to the analysis. With structure and attention to detail, you work closely with your colleagues to achieve accurate and timely completion of all deliverables during the monthly and quarterly closings.
Your responsibility furthermore includes working with:
Long-term planning and capital allocation, including funding and credit rating analysis.
Incentive programs, including target setting and outcome calculations.
Analysis of impact from acquisitions and divestments.
Process of evaluation and approval of large investment and restructuring projects.
You report directly to the Head of Group Business Control and are based at our headquarters in Stockholm.
Your character
You have a degree in Finance or Business Administration, combined with several years' working experience within Business Control or FP&A - preferably including work at group level in a publicly listed, global organization. A background in professional services is beneficial, e.g. management consulting, M&A advisory, transaction services or auditing. You're highly skilled in Excel and PowerPoint, and experience of working with Power BI, OneStream and other relevant applications and systems is beneficial. We're a truly global business, which calls for fluency in English, while knowledge of Swedish is beneficial.
Strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and the ability to communicate complex financial information effectively are traits that characterize you. You're meticulous and confident, and you quite enjoy the challenge of working with, and managing the expectations of, many diverse areas, functions and stakeholders. With your great communication skills, you easily build strong relationships based on trust and honesty.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Robert Cornelius, recruiting manager, at robert.cornelius@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 340 47 03
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Tanja Benavides
How to apply
We have an ongoing selection process for this recruitment and ask you to send your application as soon as possible and no later than April 10, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0077441.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
