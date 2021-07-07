Group Accounting Specialist to Dellner - Dellner Couplers AB - Redovisningsekonomjobb i Falun
Group Accounting Specialist to Dellner
Dellner Couplers AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Falun
2021-07-07
Dellner is one of the world's leading suppliers of Train Connection Systems with 80 years of experience in the rail industry. The headquarter is based in Falun, Sweden. The company has 22 subsidiaries around the world and counts with more than 1200 employees globally. With steady and robust growth, Dellner provides its customers with solutions in couplers, gangways, front hatches, dampers, and crash energy management, as well as their complete service for the rail operators. Dellner has years of tested and proven experience in producing safe and reliable train connections, as well as in providing innovative, state-of-the-art, and cutting-edge products for its customers. In 2019, Dellner was acquired by the Swedish private equity company EQT.
The Finance function at Dellner 's headquarter in Falun (Vika) has embarked an exciting journey since our new owner EQT came onboard with adopting management reporting to the new owners' requirement and change accounting standard to IFRS. We are now at the next steps on this journey with all from improving internal controls to further develop our finance function and an important part of this is to find our new Group Accounting Specialist!
We are searching for an accounting specialist to strengthen our group accounting function within the Finance department. Your main tasks would be:
Participate in the monthly consolidation of the group, existing of 22 reporting units.
Support and assure a good quality in the reported figures from our subsidiaries.
Key player in our internal control project with focus on follow up control activities and ensure efficient processes.
Develop and improve reports in our consolidation tool Unit4.
Contribute to the establishment of the parent company's IFRS annual report.
Ensure policies and instructions regarding financial reporting and internal control.
Contribute to various projects within group accounting including IFRS and IPO readiness projects.
Your background
To be successful in this role, we believe you have a Degree of Master of Science in Business and Economics with focus on accounting. Your background should preferably be from working some years within group accounting in a multisite/global company with IFRS standards and with experience from ERP system and core business processes as well as consolidation tools. Alternatively, you have a background within audit or many years within accounting in a multisite/global company and see moving on to group accounting as the next step in your career. Good communication skills, a structured way of working and ability to independently take lead in various internal projects is necessary for this role. Excellent skills within accounting are a requirement and experience from the ERP-system M3 and consolidation tool Unit4 is a plus. You will be working towards a global organization, and English is our group language so of course, you have good knowledge of both spoken and written English.
In the role as Accounting Specialist in Dellner, you will be on an exciting journey in a global group towards the company 's goal of becoming IPO ready. You will work closely with our Group Accounting Manager who you also will be reporting to. The role is dynamic, varying and with good opportunities to further development in a fast-moving, multisite company.
Welcome with your application latest August 22. Contact persons for this recruitment are recruiting manager Malin Karlsson, malin.karlsson@dellner.com and from HR, Annika Smedman, annika.smedman@dellner.com. Overall questions re Dellner Finance can be answered by Thom Mathisen (CFO), thom.mathisen@dellner.com
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Månadslön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Dellner Couplers AB
Jobbnummer
5852423
