Ground Systems Infrastructure Establishment (gsie) Technical Lead
SSC Space AB / Elektronikjobb / Kiruna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Kiruna
2026-07-07
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Welcome to SSC Space (formerly Swedish Space Corporation), the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, spacecraft consulting services, rocket and balloon systems, and much more.
SSC Space also has one of the world's largest global networks of ground stations for satellite communications. We own and operate the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, northern Sweden, with the aim of launching satellites in the near future.
Are you fueled by a passion for people and the ambition to create an awesome workplace? Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with us to help Earth benefit from space?
If you answer yes to these questions, we invite you to seize the opportunity to make a significant impact as Ground Systems Infrastructure Establishment (GSIE) Technical Lead in our Connect team. We are looking for a dedicated person who shares our core values of Customer passion, Care, Collaboration, Curiosity, and Courage.
As a GSIE Technical Lead, you will be responsible for delivering new ground station and antenna infrastructure. You will provide technical guidance to support successful project execution.
You will lead or support the specification, procurement, development and construction of new satellite ground‐station infrastructure and advanced antenna systems. Depending on experience the role offers opportunities for technical leadership and project coordination, managing suppliers and internal stakeholders, from concept through verification and operational readiness.
REQUIREMENTS
Engineering degree in Satellite Communications, Telecommunications, Aerospace, Electrical Engineering, or a related discipline, or equivalent professional experience.
Experience with, or exposure to, the design of wireless telecommunications, satellite communications, payloads, or radio telescope systems.
Experience with requirements definition, design coordination, verification, and delivery of communication systems.
Ability to coordinate suppliers and stakeholders across multiple locations and time zones.
Understanding of relevant international legal, safety, and regulatory requirements.
Familiarity with project management and collaboration tools (e.g., MS Project, JIRA) is advantageous.
Good written and verbal communication skills in English.
Willingness to travel internationally as required.
Highly organized and detail-oriented, able to manage competing priorities, deadlines, and project delivery in a dynamic environment.
Strong communicator and problem solver with proven negotiation skills, able to translate complex technical issues into business, cost, and risk impacts while driving continuous improvement
RESPONSIBILITIES
Lead or support the specification, procurement, design, construction, and verification of satellite ground station infrastructure and antenna systems, depending on experience.
Ensure technical and operational documentation is developed and maintained to support system handover and ongoing operations.
Support site selection, licensing, and infrastructure development activities.
Provide engineering support to project managers to help achieve schedule, cost, and quality objectives.
Contribute to procurement activities, including supplier and contractor evaluation and selection.
Coordinate with internal teams, suppliers, and international partners to support successful project execution and delivery.
Ensure compliance with safety, regulatory, and sustainability requirements across all project activities.
Support business development activities, including proposal preparation, bid support, and technical evaluations.
Take on increasing responsibility and technical leadership as experience and expertise grow.
BENEFITS
We offer you
A unique opportunity to contribute to a wide range of projects and play an active role in both the Swedish and international space industry.
An excellent opportunity for personal and career development.
An exciting, international workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and proud employees all over the world.
Additional benefits
In addition to vacation and traditional public holidays, we offer extra paid leave throughout the year, such as time off between Christmas and New Year, Ascension Day, amounting to 6-11 extra days depending on the calendar.
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year.
Health benefits such as voluntary health insurance and regular health checks for eligible employees.
Access to a benefit bike through a tax-efficient leasing program.
Support for employee-driven activities that promote connection, health, and culture across teams.
Collective Agreement, including good pensions plans, parental pay and insurance.
LOCATION
This is a full-time, permanent position based at our office in either Solna, Kiruna or Esrange.
FURHETR INFORMATION
For questions regarding employment terms or union-related matters, you are welcome to contact our union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: SverigesIngenjorer-AF@sscspace.com
Unionen: unionen@sscspace.com
NEXT STEP
If this opportunity sparks your interest, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible! We review applications continuously and will conduct interviews throughout the process.
When applying, please include your CV. While you are welcome to include a brief personal note or letter, our evaluation will primarily focus on your skills and qualifications as outlined in your CV, ensuring a fair and unbiased recruitment process.
This position requires approved pre-employment screening. These controls are based on the role that you will fulfill within the company. Additional requirements regarding citizenship may apply.
WE HELP EARTH BENEFIT FROM SPACE
SSC Space is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space.
We help Earth benefit from Space. Learn more at sscspace.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SSC Space AB
(org.nr 556166-5836)
Esrange Space Center 1 (visa karta
)
981 91 JUKKASJÄRVI Arbetsplats
Esrange Jobbnummer
9995482