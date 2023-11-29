Grid Integration Engineer to Minesto AB in Gothenburg
2023-11-29
Minesto is a marine energy technology developer, founded in 2007 as a spin-off from Swedish aerospace manufacturer Saab. Since then, Minesto has successfully developed its unique ocean energy technology. Join a irresistible engineering journey and a mission to build a more sustainable tomorrow by enabling clean and commercially viable electricity generation from the ocean.
In this recruitment project we are looking for our new Grid Integration Engineer who will be involved in development and delivery of grid integration design and solutions. The role is a full-time position based at Minesto's head office in Gothenburg.
The challenge we offer
As Grid Integration Engineer at Minesto, you will be a part of an international, dedicated development team working towards the commercialization of a game-changing renewable ocean energy technology with global expansion potential. We offer a high-paced, dynamic environment at the core of innovative climate tech.
What you'll do
You will be based in Gothenburg but expect to travel to our various site locations as well to our suppliers.You will be involved and possibly drive development and delivery of grid integration design and solutions, including the whole value chain from kite generator to the onshore grid connection.
This is a key role in Minesto's technology development organization, which means your working environment will be in the product development branch of the company but expect to also be involved with site development activities.
Key Responsibilities:
Analyze national grid codes and grid operator requirements and implement them in Minesto systems.
Simulate dynamic electrical loads on kite systems and kite arrays.
Perform cable studies and determine cable dimensions for export systems.
Design electrical medium voltage system for kite arrays, including cables, drives, switchgears, measurement units, transformers, and other hardware as required.
Participate, and possibly supervise, site installation activities.
Commissioning of electrical systems verifying that our systems fulfil the grid code.
Manage research projects with 3rd parties and universities relating to key responsibilities.
Who you are:
We are looking for a person who has experience from grid integration of power generating systems, and can leverage this to develop, and deliver, intelligent and cost-effective infrastructure solutions for Minesto kite applications.
The successful candidate will not only be delivering grid integration solutions, he or she will be expected to act as the locomotive to push our boundaries even further by generating ideas, concepts, and solutions for further development within the company.
Key Qualifications:
Minimum MSc Engineering degree in relevant discipline; preferably electrical.
Documented experience from electrical power systems.
Documented experience from grid integration projects.
Solid experience with simulation software and power system tools, for example Power Factory.
Minesto is an international company and it is important that you have a confident level of English. This position is based in Gothenburg and solid skills in Swedish is therefore beneficial.
Merit Qualifications:
Experience from subsea electrical infrastructure
You holding "Fullständig auktorisation typ A"
Experience with micro grid or hybrid systems
About Minesto AB
Minesto bring innovative solutions to the renewable energy era. At the core of our offering is our unique underwater kites that fly faster than the stream to generate clean electricity from the movement of water in the world's oceans. As complementary services, we also offer Site Development, Operations, and Service & Maintenance.
The Minesto engineer team of more than 50 professionals represent a wide range of backgrounds that together cover key technology areas, such as control-system design, hydrodynamics, simulation and testing, mechanical, electrical and subsea engineering, and construction.
In many connected areas of expertise, we have teamed up with world-leading companies and research institutes, who contribute to the technology and product development on a daily basis. Members of the team have previously worked in high-tech start-up settings and with technology-powerhouses such as Saab Aircraft, Volvo Truck Corporation and Bofors Missile Systems.
The company has operations in Sweden, Wales, the Faroe Islands, Northern Ireland and Taiwan, with headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. Main owners are BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology. The Minesto shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.
