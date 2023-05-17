Grid Engineer
BayWa r.e. Nordic AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2023-05-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BayWa r.e. Nordic AB i Malmö
About the role:
BayWa r.e. Nordic AB provides comprehensive, independent solutions for projects and resources in the field of renewable energy, solar and wind, with a particular focus on northern Europe and the Baltics. Our company was established in 2006 and started off developing wind farms in the south of Sweden. We have since expanded our range of services and can now offer comprehensive renewable energy solutions in partnership with other companies within the globally active BayWa group.
We are now looking for a new grid engineer to join our team!
Your responsibilities include:
Planning and engineering of grid networks
Optimization of the grid networks
Ensure optimal use, both technically and economically
Tasks relating to risk analyses and grid calculations
What You Bring:
University degree
Some years of working experience is highly valued.
Ideally experience working in the renewables sector: wind, solar, battery storage.
Communication in English: good verbal and written communication skills.
Continually seeks to develop and improve business processes and systems.
Demonstrable capability to develop, maintain and manage good business relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
Diversity and Equal Opportunity
At BayWa r.e. we are committed to providing an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants and teammates. All employment is decided based on qualifications, potential, merit, and business need.
We do not discriminate on the basis of origin, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, pregnancy, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
For a first step, please send your CV only (no motivational letter or degree documents).
E-post: franziska.hatami-anderson@baywa-re.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Grid Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BayWa r.e. Nordic AB
(org.nr 556970-1377), https://nordic.baywa-re.com/en/
Frihamnsallén 8 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
BayWa r e Nordic AB Jobbnummer
7794466