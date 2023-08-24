Greenkeeer Autumn 2023
2023-08-24
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
Would you like to be part of our successful team of greenkeepers?
Do you have experience of lawn mowing, grass trimming, other maintenance on the golf course?
Do you consider you can deliver a perfect course down to the smallest detail to our members and guests?
Are you at least 18 years old and a have a B driving license?
Are you a golfer?
If your replies are "yes", please send us your application and presentation letter with references by e-mail to jobb@mauritzberg.se
and mark the application with "greenkeeping autumn 2023".
Accommodation is available at the resort in private apartments of 32 m2. Geothermal heat and solar panels are used at the resort, which allows low costs.
If you are doing a great job this autumn, we may employ you for the complete season 2024.
Mauritzberg is a beautifully situated four-star resort by the Baltic Sea and consists of a manor house from the 16th century, hotel (44 beds), chapel, golf course, restaurants, facilities for conferences & celebrations, villas and marina.
The resort is located 140 km south of Stockholm and 30 km east of Norrköping.http://bit.ly/Virtual-tour-Mauritzberghttps://bit.ly/Presentationsvideo-Mauritzberg Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-23
E-post: jobb@mauritzberg.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Greenkeeper Autumn 2023". Arbetsgivare Mauritzbergs Slott & Golf AB
(org.nr 556704-8805)
Mauritsbergsvägen 5 (visa karta
)
610 31 VIKBOLANDET Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Mauritzbergs Golf Jobbnummer
8054744