Greenhouse Worker
GG Bemanning AB / Jordbruksjobb / Kristianstad Visa alla jordbruksjobb i Kristianstad
2023-05-11
, Bromölla
, Sölvesborg
, Hässleholm
, Östra Göinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GG Bemanning AB i Kristianstad
, Hässleholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for hardworking individuals to join our team as Greenhouse Workers. You will be responsible for growing and harvesting vegetables in Sweden's best greenhouses. The job is not heavy, but you must maintain a good pace to meet production targets. The Job is in southern part of Sweden next to Malmö.
Responsibilities:
Sort and pack harvested vegetables for transport
Plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables according to schedule
Operate greenhouse equipment
Requirements:
Physically fit and able to stand for long periods of time
Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment
Good communication and teamwork skills
Basic knowledge of horticulture or farming practices is a plus but not mandatory
We offer a competitive salary between EUR1700 - EUR2200 net per month, depending on experience and skills and overtime work. Accommodation is also included in the salary.
If you are looking for a rewarding job that offers an opportunity to work with nature and be part of a great team, then this is the perfect job for you. Apply now and join us in our mission to grow the best vegetables in Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-10
Send your request via mail
E-post: jobb@gg-bemanning.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Greenhouse". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GG Bemanning AB
(org.nr 559254-8787)
Stridsvagnsvägen 14 (visa karta
)
291 39 KRISTIANSTAD Jobbnummer
7764583