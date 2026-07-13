Greenhouse worker (Tulips production / Vallentuna)
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening / Skogsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla skogsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-13
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Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers take their first steps into the Swedish labour market – while giving companies access to new talent.Do you enjoy practical work in a dynamic environment and want to be part of a seasonal flower production team? We are looking for Greenhouse Workers to support a business specializing in tulip cultivation. This is a great opportunity to contribute to the production of flowers while working in a supportive team atmosphere.
Location:Vallentuna
Who we are looking for:Greenhouse Worker
Responsibilities:- Plant, care for, and monitor tulip bulbs throughout the growing cycle following production schedules- Maintain tulip crops to ensure healthy growth and high-quality flowers- Harvest tulips at the appropriate stage, trim stems, and prepare flowers for packing and distribution- Operate and clean greenhouse equipment, irrigation systems, and workstations while following safety procedures.- Support daily greenhouse operations, including bulb handling, inventory tasks, and maintaining a clean and organized work environment.- Move flowers and pots (you should be ready to move staff with some weight)
Requirements:- Readiness to stand and work with hands throughout the day- English language - able to explain and understand instructions- Previous experience in greenhouse or flower-related work is a merit- Please pay attention that location is Vallentuna and you will need to start at 7.00 in the morning- Ability to work both independently and in a team
Your profile:- Responsible, careful, and motivated to learn- Enjoys working with plants and flowers
What the employer offers:- Temporary seasonal employment - starting at mid-August or September and ending in April or June- Working schedule: 07:00-16:15, five or six days per week according to agreement- Uniform provided- Greenhouse work (not freezing), warm clothes provided if access to freezer is needed- Opportunity to live at the location for additional payment (1 500 SEK per month)
Important:This position is part of a project co-financed by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support third-country nationals in their integration into the Swedish labour market. Participants have a residence permit in Sweden but do not have Swedish citizenship or EU/EEA citizenship Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening
Olof Palmes Gata 11 (visa karta
)
134 11 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Beredskapslyftet Kontakt
Beredskapslyftet - info@beredskapslyftet.se Jobbnummer
10001776