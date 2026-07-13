Greenhouse worker (Tulips production / Vallentuna)

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening / Skogsjobb / Stockholm
2026-07-13


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Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers take their first steps into the Swedish labour market – while giving companies access to new talent.Do you enjoy practical work in a dynamic environment and want to be part of a seasonal flower production team? We are looking for Greenhouse Workers to support a business specializing in tulip cultivation. This is a great opportunity to contribute to the production of flowers while working in a supportive team atmosphere.
Location:Vallentuna
Who we are looking for:Greenhouse Worker
Responsibilities:- Plant, care for, and monitor tulip bulbs throughout the growing cycle following production schedules- Maintain tulip crops to ensure healthy growth and high-quality flowers- Harvest tulips at the appropriate stage, trim stems, and prepare flowers for packing and distribution- Operate and clean greenhouse equipment, irrigation systems, and workstations while following safety procedures.- Support daily greenhouse operations, including bulb handling, inventory tasks, and maintaining a clean and organized work environment.- Move flowers and pots (you should be ready to move staff with some weight)
Requirements:- Readiness to stand and work with hands throughout the day- English language - able to explain and understand instructions- Previous experience in greenhouse or flower-related work is a merit- Please pay attention that location is Vallentuna and you will need to start at 7.00 in the morning- Ability to work both independently and in a team
Your profile:- Responsible, careful, and motivated to learn- Enjoys working with plants and flowers
What the employer offers:- Temporary seasonal employment - starting at mid-August or September and ending in April or June- Working schedule: 07:00-16:15, five or six days per week according to agreement- Uniform provided- Greenhouse work (not freezing), warm clothes provided if access to freezer is needed- Opportunity to live at the location for additional payment (1 500 SEK per month)
Important:This position is part of a project co-financed by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support third-country nationals in their integration into the Swedish labour market. Participants have a residence permit in Sweden but do not have Swedish citizenship or EU/EEA citizenship

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening
Olof Palmes Gata 11 (visa karta)
134 11  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Beredskapslyftet

Kontakt
Beredskapslyftet -
info@beredskapslyftet.se

Jobbnummer
10001776

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