Greenhouse worker at Blomsterboda - temporary employment
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2026-07-20
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Blomsterboda Odling & Produktion is one of Sweden's leading growers of tulips, as well as hyacinths and amaryllis. Every season, our team works together to produce high-quality flowers for customers across Sweden.
We are now looking for motivated Seasonal Greenhouse Workers to join our production team in Vallentuna.
If you enjoy practical work, like working with plants, and appreciate being part of a supportive team, this could be the right opportunity for you.
No previous greenhouse experience is required. Experience from greenhouse production, horticulture, agriculture or similar work is an advantage, but we also welcome applicants who are eager to learn. You will receive a thorough introduction before you begin.
What you will do
Plant, care for, and monitor tulips, hyacinths, and amaryllis throughout the production cycle.
Monitor crop quality and support healthy plant growth.
Harvest flowers and prepare them for packing and distribution.
Operate and clean greenhouse equipment, workstations and production areas according to established routines.
Support daily production with bulb handling, flower handling, inventory tasks, and other production-related duties.
Move flowers, pots, trays, and other materials within the greenhouse.
Keep the greenhouse clean, safe, and well organized.
Follow workplace safety procedures and contribute to a safe and healthy working environment for yourself and your colleagues.
Who we ́re looking for
We ́re looking for someone who:
Enjoys practical, hands-on work.
Is reliable, responsible, and motivated to learn.
Can work both independently and as part of a team.
Is comfortable working in a fast-paced production environment.
Can communicate in English and understand work instructions.
Previous experience from greenhouse production, horticulture, agriculture, flower production, or similar work is an advantage, but not required.
Working environment
The work is physically active and includes standing, walking, repetitive tasks, and manual handling throughout the day.
Some lifting is required as part of the daily work. While the lifting is generally not very heavy, you should be comfortable performing physical work.
You will not work inside a freezer. Occasionally, work may take place in refrigerated storage areas, and warm clothing is provided when needed.
What we offer
Employment conditions:
Temporary employment from mid-August/September 2026 until April/June 2027.
Approximately 40 hours per week.
Regular working hours: 07:00–16:15.
Weekend work is part of the production schedule during the season.
Overtime may occur during peak production periods.
Other:
A thorough introduction and supportive colleagues.
Work clothing and protective equipment are provided.
Accommodation is available for international employees for SEK 1,500 per month.
Practical information
Location: Vallentuna, Sweden
Working hours begin at 07:00, so you must be able to arrive at the workplace on time each day.
Please note that public transportation to and from our greenhouse is limited, especially during early morning hours. If you are not staying in our seasonal accommodation, access to your own car or another reliable means of transportation is a significant advantage.
Applications are reviewed continuously, with screening beginning during the first week of August. Only candidates whose qualifications best match the position will be contacted. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8096708-2108226". Arbetsgivare Blomsterboda Sverige AB
(org.nr 556541-1088), https://jobb.blomsterboda.se
Stängselbodavägen 1 (visa karta
)
186 92 VALLENTUNA Arbetsplats
Blomsterboda Jobbnummer
10007572