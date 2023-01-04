Great manager to be part of a transformation journey within Sales IT
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertäliga
2023-01-04
Hi, we are currently looking for a great leader to serve one of our groups within Sales IT.
The group is working on one of the core products when it comes to configuring a truck order and is vital for the complete Sales process to work. There are also plans to expand our product reach within the Traton Group which is both exciting and challenging at the same time.
The group consists of two teams working on separate parts of the configuration offering, one back-office service, and one front-office service. The teams are strong and quite self-driven in many ways but are also looking for a servant leader that can help them grow and thrive on a daily basis and also guide them within the vision of the product, the sales process, and Scania.
We believe that you are:
•
Strong but humble
•
Truly curious individual, both on the technical side as well as on the interpersonal side
•
Like being close to the team, supportive, and also challenging
•
A person getting things done, not ending up in endless discussions. Not scared of casting a vision, getting people onboard, and then execute on that vision
Another side of your job will be as part of the complete Sales Ecosystem and we hope that you both have capabilities and a genuine interest in wanting to contribute also on that level.
Basically what we are looking for is an awesome person! Someone with an equally big portion of passion and drive as well as heart and compassion. Someone that believes that great deliveries come from happy people working within a great culture.
Looking forward to meeting you in the recruitment process
If you have any questions you are more than welcome to call me for a quick chat!
Mattias Järnhäll
Sr. Manager Sales IT
0704444962 Ersättning
