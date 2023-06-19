Greasy Spoon is looking for Restaurant Staff! All Position Available!
2023-06-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Hinton & Thompson's AB i Stockholm
About us
Greasy Spoon is a popular brunch restaurant in Stockholm, we have three locations and operate 7 days a week. We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Restaurant Staff to lead a team of high-energy, unique and passionate individuals.
Who are you?
You have experience in the restaurant and service industry
You are passionate about customer-facing roles and you are a real people person
You are an inspiring and hands-on leader
You are looking for a long-term role that you can sink your teeth into
Brownie points if you have worked in brunch
Benefits include:
Wellness allowance
Free Staff Food on shift!
40% discount on food on your day off
Friends & Family discount
Free coffee anytime you pop in
Lots of team fun activities
Hint!
Opportunity to impact & have your say on a growing business
Company driven by our values and culture
Greasy Spoon is an English-speaking environment so a high level of English is required for the role. We are passionately committed to equality and diversity in the workplace and have a wonderful team of multicultural and unique individuals.
Like in any restaurant, this role includes weekend work and we are governed by peak and seasonal trade.
Immediate start
At Greasy Spoon we take our hires very seriously. Read through our job description carefully and if you tick all the boxes, please send us a CV and cover letter telling us why you would like to work for Greasy Spoon!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31
E-post: cv@greasyspoon.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "I'm an awesome egg!1". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hinton & Thompson's AB
(org.nr 556939-1708), http://www.greasyspoon.se
