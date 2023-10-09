Grävmaskinist
2023-10-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Nacka
Skilled excavator operator who has many years of experience is a requirement.
Some kind of experience from processing mountain with dynamite, gunpowder or hydraulic is a requirement.
You need to be physically strong because it is a very heavy job.
You will be sitting in the excavator about 10-20% and the rest of the time it is physically heavy and demanding work that is expected.
We work at a high pace and the crew usually work through lunch and rarely take any other breaks.
We work in Stockholm and the surrounding area.
Requirement:
• Be good at and have experience of driving an excavator
• B driving license
• High work ethic
• Driven
• Fast and Efficient
• A sense of responsibility
• Independent
• Flexible
• Meticulous
• English speaking
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31
(org.nr 556669-8949)
Västra Finnbodavägen 2 (visa karta
)
8177401