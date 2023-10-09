Grävmaskinist

Grundkedjan AB / Maskinförarjobb / Stockholm
2023-10-09


Visa alla maskinförarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Grundkedjan AB i Stockholm, Huddinge, Nacka eller i hela Sverige

Skilled excavator operator who has many years of experience is a requirement.
Some kind of experience from processing mountain with dynamite, gunpowder or hydraulic is a requirement.
You need to be physically strong because it is a very heavy job.
You will be sitting in the excavator about 10-20% and the rest of the time it is physically heavy and demanding work that is expected.
We work at a high pace and the crew usually work through lunch and rarely take any other breaks.
We work in Stockholm and the surrounding area.
Requirement:
• Be good at and have experience of driving an excavator
• B driving license
• High work ethic
• Driven
• Fast and Efficient
• A sense of responsibility
• Independent
• Flexible
• Meticulous
• English speaking

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31
E-post: info@grundkedjan.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Grundkedjan AB (org.nr 556669-8949)
Västra Finnbodavägen 2 (visa karta)
131 30  NACKA

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
8177401

Prenumerera på jobb från Grundkedjan AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Grundkedjan AB: