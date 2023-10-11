Graphics Programmer
Who are Programmers at Liquid Swords?
Programmers at Liquid Swords thrive on complex technical challenges in video games. They join a community of multi-functional thinkers that consider several angles of a solution, and represent the bastion of effective code and modern game tech.
How Graphics Programmers fit into the bigger picture
A Graphics Programmer at Liquid Swords evaluates tech and tools that realize the ambitions of our game across quality and performance, and produces code across the experience - especially pertaining Rendering and Graphics
Technical challenges aplenty and we use Unreal Engine 5 to push boundaries of visual fidelity and rendering in our game across PC and Console. You're a person that collaborates with fellow programmers plus Lighting, VFX and others - and finds satisfaction in performance and creative solutions.
Is this you?
A programmer with experiences in game development on AAA console or PC games, tailored towards Graphics and Rendering
You have professional knowledge of a C++ based game engine
A person that has a keen interest in rendering that enjoys cross-functional collaboration and thinking
Previous experience in overcoming challenges and ambition to continuously push technology, whilst optimizing performance
Building from the ground up is exciting to you - you revel in the challenge of overcoming new tech and facing known unknowns
Founded in 2020, Liquid Swords was established to be purposefully raw and dismantle the silos of game development so that we empower our people to achieve amazing results.
We are cultivating a culture and offering an environment that truly nurtures creativity. Liquid Swords share a common understanding - original ideas inspire great games, and great games are built by remarkable teams. Ersättning
