Graphic & Motion Designer - Stockholm
2025-03-05
We are now looking for a talented and passionate Graphic & Motion Designer with strong skills in motion graphics and video editing to join our Creative Activation team. In this role, you will play a key part in our client projects, creating visually striking content for digital campaigns, videos, retail concepts, and more. You will work closely with project managers and other creatives to deliver high-quality productions for both global and local brands.
Key Responsibilities
Graphic design: Design and produce high-quality visual assets for a variety of mediums including digital, print, and retail spaces.
Motion Graphics & Video Editing: Create animated and motion content for digital campaigns, social media, and retail environments.
Concept Development: Participate in brainstorming sessions to generate creative ideas and concepts for campaigns.
Brand Consistency: Ensure all designs adhere to client's brand guidelines and maintain a consistent look and feel for new designs.
Collaborate with Teams: Work closely with clients, creatives, project managers, and sales teams to develop cohesive and effective marketing materials.
Client Interaction: Occasionally interact with clients to understand their design needs and provide creative solutions.
Production briefing: Work together with our production partners and communicate technical and visual guidance for print and digital deliveries.
Qualifications
Education: Bachelor's degree (or corresponding) in Graphic Design, Motion Graphics, or a related field.
Experience: 2+ years of professional graphic design experience, preferably in a agency setting.
Technical Skills: Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro). Knowledge of production for digital assets and print production.
Portfolio: A strong portfolio showcasing a variety of design work, demonstrating creativity and versatility.
Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English (and if you know Swedish, great, but not a need for the position).
Attention to Detail: Strong attention to detail and a keen eye for aesthetics. Strong typographical skills are a must for this position.
Your Profile
We are looking for an outgoing, creative, and ambitious graphic designer. You are confident juggling multiple projects and adhering to tight deadlines while maintaining a superb eye for detail. You are innovative and proactive, capable of working both independently and as part of a team. Your passion for design drives you to create strong visual identities and impactful graphics that elevate brands and drive sales.
What We Offer
A friendly, creative and supportive work environment in a fast changing company. You will get to work with some of the biggest brands in the world, develop your creative and technical skills together with a senior team of creatives, and be able to learn from a diverse group of professionals.
How to apply
Please include your resume/CV, personal letter and portfolio (PDF or website link). Any application lacking any of these will be dismissed.
Depending on the candidates, we may ask a select few to complete a small work sample. The work sample will be clearly defined in terms of scope, time commitment, and evaluation criteria, and will not be shown outside the recruitment team.
Other
This is a full-time position based in our central Stockholm office. In this role you will be employed in NRG Sweden AB. You will be joining the Creative Activation team, which today consists of Art Directors, Graphic Designers, Production Managers and Project Managers. You will be working closely together with our Creative Director and report to our CCO.
We are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and would like to fill the position as soon as possible. Questions (not applications) can be sent to Sofia Larsén at: larsen@nrgagency.com
About us
NRG is the brand activation agency and your go-to partner for impactful sales and marketing strategies. We specialise in creating seamless omnichannel campaigns, with a particular focus on the retail sector, ensuring your brand connects with customers at every critical touchpoint in their purchasing journey; whether it's in the shop, on the bus, or on the sofa.
With nearly 30 years of experience, we understand the importance of blending creativity, functionality, and efficiency.
Our expertise in both brand-building and commercial strategy enables us to craft tailored solutions that increase your brand's visibility and deliver meaningful business results.
In today's fast-paced digital world, where quality and innovation are key, we help you stay ahead. Whether you're launching a new campaign, building long-term customer loyalty, or enhancing your team with expert staffing solutions, we provide the tools and strategies you need to succeed.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04
