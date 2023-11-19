Graphic Designer with Content Creator flair
Meet a Group international AB / Formgivarjobb / Malmö Visa alla formgivarjobb i Malmö
2023-11-19
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Do you want to be part of a brand new marketing team? And do you want to be a key person to deliver graphic content to accelerate Irisity's online and offline presence?
As our new Graphic Designer & Content Creator you will collaborate with colleagues all over the world, create videos, brochures, catalogues, newsletters, advertisements, event collateral and, of course, contribute your own ideas and inspiration.
Equally important, you will also contribute to developing online marketing materials for the website and crafting assets for our social media platforms, and investor and employer branding section. You will be involved in all of it. The work location is in Malmö.
The marketing team consists of four people including yourself, and to begin with you will be reporting to the Chief Operating Officer.
What you will be doing
As a Graphic Designer you will play a pivotal role in a multifaceted position, and you can tick off below:
Graphic design excellence: You will be responsible for creating high-quality visual content, ensuring our branding and message remain consistent across all materials
Further development of our graphic identity
Work closely with country sales people around the globe
Work closely with Webmaster and Channel Marketing for events and sales partner and community material
Classic graphic tasks such as setups, layouts, PowerPoints, photo and video production, and possibly animation
Development of new common company templates for use in the organization
Graphics, images, reels, etc. for use on our social media and websites
Campaign development, where your graphic expertise and creativity are brought into play in the form of visual ideas, communicative expressions and concrete products
Communication and collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and regional representatives to gather insights, align strategies, and ensure project success
What you bring
Proven experience in graphic design, with a strong portfolio showcasing your skills
Proficiency in design software and tools and good knowledge of the Creative Cloud suite, i.e. InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and preferred knowledge of Premiere and After Effects
High on execution with a can-do attitude being able to joggle many projects from conception to completion
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, essential for engaging with remote teams.
Professional in written and spoken English.
A well-developed eye for aesthetics and knows how to create coherence between words, images, and graphics.
A proactive and independent work ethic, capable of multitasking in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
What we offer
This is a unique opportunity to be a part of an innovative team that is making a difference in AI Video Analytics protecting people and assets. You'll have the chance to be part of the development of our footprint across multiple countries.
We regularly call for interviews. We look forward to receiving your application and CV.
About Irisity
Irisity is a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions. We develop deep learning-based algorithms upgrading security cameras into intelligent detection devices while safeguarding personal integrity. We believe that enhanced AI performance, ethics, and privacy go hand in hand, creating a positive mark within the camera security industry.
Irisity currently serves customers in more than 90 countries and has offices in Sweden, the USA, Singapore, the UAE, and Israel, and operates through a network of resellers, partners, security companies, and camera manufacturers globally.
As a global company, we value diverse teams that can contribute to our team success through their unique perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds.
Read more at www.irisity.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8272993