Graphic Designer to H&M Brand Development
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition is to always offer fashion and quality at a great price in a sustainable way.
Do you want to join H&M on a journey to develop our brand for the future? At H&M, we believe that a strong brand is a prerequisite for a healthy business. H&M Brand Development is a global function with the mission to build brand value that grows the business. We set and drive a holistic brand- and creative strategy and build an inspiring brand experience across all touchpoints and every interaction with consumers around the world. We create and steer brand building marketing. We set the frame and orchestrate the global marketing budget and brand calendar. We support the business with frameworks and tools to empower the regions and business units to grow our customer base.
Job Description
As our new Graphic Designer, you contribute to building and strengthening the H&M brand by creating world class fashion campaigns & elevated content with a focus on graphic design.
Your responsibilities also include, but are not limited to:
Responsible for communicating our brand direction and identity through graphic design.
Work closely with art directors to communicate ideas, creating visual text and imagery concepts that inspire and captivate consumers.
Develop layout and production design to meet specific commercial or promotional needs, such as packaging, displays, signs, or imagery for print and digital uses including ads, graphics, etc.
Conceptualize visuals based on requirements. Prepare rough drafts and present ideas. Develop illustrations, and other designs.
Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand.
Create guidelines on how to combine different graphical elements in line with brand identity.
Qualifications
As a person, we believe you are always an ambassador for H&M and part of leading our company forward where everyone is seen as a leader, both for yourself and the work you do. You actively work to achieve great teamwork where our values are the basis for your work and a natural part of our way of working. Bring your knowledge of the design industry and ability to drive the development and knowledge of design to H&M!
We see that you have:
Degree in Design, Fine Arts or related field.
Experience working with graphic design.
Knowledge of relevant design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop).
A keen eye for aesthetics and details.
Excellent communication skills.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible and is based in our Head Offices in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English (no cover letter) as well as a Portfolio showcasing your work latest the 10th of October. Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8146532