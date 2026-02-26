Graphic Designer to Gaming company in Malmö
2026-02-26
Join an international gaming company as a Graphic Designer creating impactful visuals across digital and print channels.
Are you a creative Graphic Designer who thrives in both digital and print environments? For an international company in the gaming industry, we are looking for a Graphic Designer to join their team. In this role, you create engaging visual communication across digital channels and print production, collaborating closely with marketing and product teams. You get to influence brand development, work hands on with global stakeholders, and combine creativity with clear brand guidelines in a fast paced, inspiring environment.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
You will be employed by TNG for approximately 12 months, covering a parental leave. The assignment is hybrid with three days per week at the office and the remaining days remote. You step into an international and creative setting where design truly makes an impact. This is an opportunity to strengthen your portfolio within both digital and print, build valuable industry experience, and collaborate with passionate colleagues. We are looking for someone who can ideally start immediately.
Your Responsibilities
In this role, you combine storytelling, creativity and technology to deliver strong visual communication aligned with clear brand guidelines. Your main responsibilities include:
Create and develop visual assets for digital channels and print such as campaigns, ads, presentations, newsletters, websites and large scale prints.
Prepare print ready files and maintain close contact with print houses and external production partners.
Ensure all communication follows established brand guidelines and tone of voice.
Lead the design process from concept to final delivery.
Collaborate with cross functional teams such as marketing, product, UX and content.
Review and quality assure visual material before final production.
Contribute to internal video graphics and presentations when needed.
The Bigger Picture
You will be part of a team that functions like an in house agency, consisting of nine people. The team includes a range of creative roles, and everyone collaborates and supports each other across different creative projects. The workplace is characterized by collaboration, creativity and an international atmosphere.
Our Expectations
We are looking for an experienced Graphic Designer with a strong portfolio demonstrating work in both digital and print. You have solid knowledge of print production, understand different print methods and feel confident in preparing print ready material as well as managing dialogue with print houses. You are used to working within clear brand guidelines and understand the importance of consistency in visual communication.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken. Experience from the gaming industry is highly meritorious. As a person, you are a team player who is creative, humble and proactive. You take your own initiatives, manage multiple projects simultaneously and enjoy collaborating with others to achieve shared goals.
Interested?
