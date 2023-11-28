Graphic Designer
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. Over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you want to use your skills to make a real difference? Join us in the fight against cancer! RaySearch is looking for a talented Graphic Designer to help take our communications to the next level.
Become part of our Marketing team
This is a full-time, permanent position based at our head office in Stockholm. You will be part of our global marketing department, which handles the strategic planning and creative work for all of our markets. We have high ambitions for our communications and place great emphasis on design aspects.
Your role
The main purpose of this position is to support with design deliverables for the marketing team, by translating brand and marketing objectives into beautiful and clear visual communications.
Your main tasks:
• Provide design and layout support of required marketing materials; including advertising, digital marketing, email newsletters, events, and other marketing collateral - using guidelines to ensure brand consistency.
• Deliver artwork specified in the marketing production plan and weekly project meetings.
• Commission printers and other media producers.
• Add and maintain marketing collateral to the media bank, in conjunction with other media bank admins.
• Provide layout and design update support for the RaySerach website.
• Create presentation slides and transform existing business presentations into powerful visuals.
• Occasionally support the motion designers with layouts and style frames.
• Push the envelope by tracking design trends and proposing new avenues for the marketing team to explore and utilize.
Your profile
You are passionate about creating and can see the big picture when it comes to design and concepts. You have experience working with other creatives and posses a structured and organized workflow, with a flexible mindset. At RaySearch Laboratories, we take great pride in the work that we do because it plays an integral role in the fight against the cancer. We believe software holds the key to advancing and improving cancer treatment for patients worldwide.
Experience & skills:
• Degree in graphic design.
• Proficient in industry-standard design software, including Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign).
• Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment.
• Strong portfolio showcasing a diverse range of design projects.
• Excellent understanding of typography, color theory, and layout principles.
• Experience working with creative teams (Designers and Art Directors)
• Solid knowledge of print and digital design best practices.
• Ability to communicate in English (both written and spoken)
It's an advantage, but not required, if you posses these skill sets:
• Knowledge of photography and the ability to take and edit photos for design projects.
• Basic HTML/CSS knowledge for web design projects
• Experience in working with and editing PowerPoint templates.
• Illustration skills, both digital and traditional, to add a unique dimension to design projects.
Our office
In order to continue with our important mission - to improve cancer care across the world - it's important to us that our employees have a positive working environment. Our headquarters are at Torsplan, Hagastaden, in Stockholm's Life Science Hub. In our newly constructed office both workplaces and social spaces are tastefully decorated. Every day our bistro serves something to eat in the morning and in the afternoon. Our own kitchen staff also prepares an amazing lunch spread with new themes every day.
We have our own gym where you can work out before work, on your way home or at lunch with your colleagues. We have yoga and work out sessions on a regular basis.
On our top floor we have a roof top terrace with 360 degrees view of the city and an entire floor dedicated to social activities. Here we have a ping pong table, fussball, a grand piano, chess tournaments, game board nights and a weekly after work.
Application
