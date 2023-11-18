Graphic Designer
blankt Group AB / Formgivarjobb / Solna Visa alla formgivarjobb i Solna
2023-11-18
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos blankt Group AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Are you passionate about sales and eager to contribute to the growth of an award-winning art-tech startup on a mission of offering the world the most customizable products of all time?
We are blankt and we are now looking for a Graphic Designer Intern to become part of our core (dream) team. The idea is to start with an internship for 1 month. A full-time position is on the table.
About the role:
At blankt, we strongly believe in "best ideas win" so forget about hierarchies.
We also believe in freedom with responsibility so forget about micro-management.
Did we mention that we like quick decision-making? Otherwise sorry, we are not good with formalities (did you see what we did there?).
In this role, you will be given the opportunity to tackle a wide range of fun challenges by joining a small team consisting of passionate groundbreakers driven by the ambition to develop the next big thing.
Skills & Requirements
Knowledge of Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop)
Ability to think creatively and generate original ideas.
Where?
Mostly virtual but also at our office in Solna.
To apply, please send an email with your cv to us: partnership@blankt.com
.
Don't hesitate to write to us if you have any questions regarding blankt and/or regarding this job.
About blankt
In today's E-commerce landscape, businesses grapple with fulfilling product design needs across various platforms. blankt offers a unified SaaS solution, encompassing everything from AI-assisted product designs to seamless integration of a design engine onto their websites, enabling consumers to customize products. This delivers a cost-efficient and time-saving solution for E-coms.
Even though we've only just launched, we've already achieved significant milestones that have the Blankt team very excited about our future. Some of these achievements include:
Securing one of the world's largest e-commerces as a customer.
Winning "The Best Young Business Idea" award in Solna, Stockholm.
Receiving early-stage investment from one of Europe's leading entrepreneurs and much more. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-18
E-post: partnership@blankt.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare blankt Group AB
(org.nr 559320-3671), http://www.blankt.com
Johan Enbergs Väg 28 (visa karta
)
171 61 SOLNA Jobbnummer
8272863