Graphic Designer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
As a Graphic Designer you will be responsible for communicating our brand direction and identity through graphic design. You will;
Develop design to meet commercial or promotional needs. Focus in digital, animations and moving media. Meriting if you also have experience within other areas such as packaging, displays, signs, or imagery for print, but not a must.
Work closely with art directors and creative leads to communicate ideas, creating visual text and imagery concepts that inspire and captivate consumers and collaborate with project managers, production managers, copywriters and a creative lead.
Read design briefs, determine requirements and conceptualize visuals based on requirements.
Develop visual ideas, using the appropriate design elements and layouts, ensuring that final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand
Testing designs across various media
Create guidelines for how to work with our graphic elements and our brand identity in different media.
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
5+ years working as a graphic designer or brand designer, effectively developing but also translating design principles into different channels.
Bachelor's degree in Design, Final art or a related field.
A portfolio of work that shows consistent application of a brand direction into multi-channel formats.
Technical proficiency - Experience of working with relevant design software and technologies (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, After effects, Premiere pro, Figma).
A demonstrated eye for details, design craft and fashion aesthetics
Ability to drive the development of a brand direction, making independent design choices and directing the implementation of this direction across multi-channel applications.
And people who are...
Highly collaborative - A true team player who thrives in cross-functional settings and can build strong relationships with internal teams and external partners alike.
Solution-oriented and adaptable - Able to navigate challenges with a flexible mindset, always finding a way forward even in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
Detail-focused yet strategic - Balancing a keen eye for detail with the ability to see the bigger picture, ensuring consistency, quality, and alignment across all touchpoints.
Proactive and self-driven - Taking initiative, anticipating needs, and bringing ideas to the table to continuously improve processes and outcomes.
Curious and growth-minded - Open to learning and evolving, embracing new tools, methods, and ways of working to stay ahead in an ever-changing industry. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Södra Larmgatan 11 (visa karta
)
411 16 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Design / Monki Jobbnummer
9186854