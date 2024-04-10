Graphic Designer
2024-04-10
Graphic Designer at Koenigsegg
We at Koenigsegg are seeking an experienced and creative graphic designer who is passionate about creating exceptional visual experiences. As a graphic designer, you will be an integral part of our marketing team and responsible for developing product designs, graphic materials, presentations, and visual effects for our content.
Key Responsibilities:
-
Create visually appealing product designs: You will be involved in developing graphic elements and concepts for our products and accessories for our Gear website. Using tools such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, you will translate ideas and concepts into finished designs.
-
Develop graphic materials: You will create graphic materials such as brochures, marketing materials, printed materials, and digital ads. You should have a strong knowledge and experience working with programs like Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign to create professional and attractive graphic solutions.
-
Create visual effects for videos: We are also looking for someone with skills in 3D and video editing. You will utilize your skills to create simple video projects, including visual effects and animations. Experience with tools like Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro is a plus.
-
Collaborate with the team: As a graphic designer, you will collaborate with our creative team to develop and enhance our brand. You will participate in meetings, provide feedback, and exchange ideas to ensure that our graphic materials are consistent and aligned with our vision.
Qualifications:
-
Experience working with Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, and InDesign.
-
Knowledge of 3D and visual effects.
-
Experience in video editing and the use of tools like Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro is advantageous.
-
Creative and innovative thinker with the ability to translate ideas into visually impressive materials.
-
Strong attention to detail and ability to work within deadlines.
-
Good communication skills and ability to collaborate within a team.
If you are passionate about graphic design and want to be part of a dynamic team at Koenigsegg, we look forward to hearing from you. Please submit your CV and a portfolio showcasing your previous work for evaluation.
Availability
- Immediately / According to agreement
- Full time
- Normal working hours 40 h/week, some overtime may occur.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
