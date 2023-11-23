Graphic design-focused Communication Manager
Stft Stockholm International Water Institute / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-11-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stft Stockholm International Water Institute i Stockholm
We are looking for a creative communications professional with strong graphic design skills and an urge to contribute to a more water secure world. The position is initially for 12 months, with a good possibility of extension or a permanent position.
Are you a design-focused communications expert who can help us communicate to the world that we must collectively focus on global water issues if we want to build a better and more sustainable future - for ourselves and for generations to come? Do you enjoy working closely with other creatives, using text, infographics, illustrations, video, social media, and other means of communication in this endeavour? Do you take pleasure in making sense of complex matters? Then there is a good chance that you are the person we are looking for. If you are also a lover of fine chocolate, we would be even more interested, because...well, the rest of us are.
Stockholm International Water Institute, SIWI, is a non-profit foundation that works globally as a think-tank and advisor to governments, regions, cities, and companies on how to seize opportunities for better water governance. Communication is at the heart of this effort, and we are now looking to expand our communication team with a design-focused communicator.
You will be working with eight other creative individuals, with backgrounds in design, marketing, web management, branding, journalism, and photography. There are seven nationalities in the team and some 25 in the entire organization. The working language is English. As a close-knit communication team, we are guided by passion, consideration, and a good sense of humour.
By recruiting a new graphic design-focused colleague, we hope to bring additional creativity, skills, and capacity to the team. We ask that you are an experienced communication professional with the ability to work on a variety of tasks, with graphic design as your main responsibility. It will be very welcome if you have additional experience in copywriting, text editing, web and/or social media. If you read, speak, and write Spanish on a professional level, it will be equally interesting for us.
As one of our communication managers, you will be part of bringing SIWI's messages to the world in an accessible, efficient, and attractive way. Your work will involve tasks within the existing visual identity of SIWI, such as developing design assets e.g., publications, illustrations, and infographics, and you will help to continuously develop SIWI's brand and visual components together with the rest of the team. You will primarily work on digital assets but may occasionally produce products intended for print as well.
When applying for the position, we ask that you submit a portfolio of independently carried out design work, including design samples and any other relevant professional experience you may have. The recruitment process may include additional tests of relevant competencies. Our hope is that you can start within a month of contract signing. We are open to allowing some remote work. The current guideline is 2-3 days per week in the office in Stockholm.
We want you to:
• Be an experienced and highly creative graphic designer, art director, or similar, holding at a minimum a Bachelor's Degree and at least 5 years work experience from relevant fields.
• Have a passion for, and experience in, making sense of complex matters, ideally science communication, through the production of visual assets.
• Have a good understanding of brand management and development.
• Have strong analytical, planning, organizational, and time management skills.
• Speak and write English on a professional level, with other languages considered desirable, particularly Spanish.
• Have excellent project management skills with the ability to handle multiple projects, prioritize between tasks, develop and follow time plans, budgets, and guidelines.
• Have superb interpersonal skills, be a team player with the ability to co-operate and co-ordinate effectively with colleagues and external partners.
• Have excellent skills in Adobe Suite and Microsoft Office suite. Additional knowledge in using Asana, WordPress, Google tools, social media channels and publishing tools will be an advantage.
• Experience producing for print and working with printing houses is highly desired.
How to apply
Please submit your CV, a one-page personal letter and your portfolio of relevant work before 15 December 2023 by using our application page at www.siwi.org
For more information about the position, contact Andreas Karlsson, Director of Communications, andreas.karlsson@siwi.org
/ +46 720 50 60 78. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stft Stockholm International Water Institute
, https://siwi.org Arbetsplats
Stockholm International Water Institute Kontakt
andreas.karlsson@siwi.org andreas.karlsson@siwi.org Jobbnummer
8284425