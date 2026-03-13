Graphic Communicator
2026-03-13
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Graphic Communicator to turn strategic messages into clear, engaging, and visually strong communication. In this assignment, you will work with both print and digital materials, helping ensure that content is accessible, consistent with brand guidelines, and effective across different channels.
You will collaborate closely with communication specialists and operational stakeholders, combining creativity with structure to produce high-quality visual assets that support strong brand communication.
Job DescriptionCreate visual assets such as packaging, icons, illustrations, infographics, layouts, and templates.
Translate complex information into intuitive visual formats that improve understanding and user experience.
Produce ready-to-use communication materials for print and digital channels.
Prepare files, mockups, and prototypes with high technical accuracy, including layouts, color profiles, formats, and pixel-perfect graphics.
Collaborate with stakeholders to clarify messages and define the most effective visual approach.
Support visual consistency by applying brand guidelines, templates, and graphic standards.
Review communication materials and suggest improvements to strengthen visual impact and usability.
Handle multiple tasks in parallel and deliver with consistent quality.
RequirementsStrong skills in graphic design, layout, and composition.
Solid understanding of typography, iconography, visual hierarchy, and information design.
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Cloud, especially Illustrator and InDesign.
Good understanding of print production processes and specifications.
Knowledge of accessibility principles.
Ability to simplify complex information through visual communication.
Strong attention to detail and the ability to work in a structured way.
Comfortable working with repetitive tasks when needed.
Nice to haveBasic motion graphics or animation skills.
Interest in design trends and user experience best practices.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7381493-1891187". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
343 31 ÄLMHULT Jobbnummer
9795734