Grants Officer
Grants Officer
2023-11-29
About the role
Are you passionate about environmental sustainability and skilled in outreach, communication, and project coordination? We 're seeking an experienced individual to join our customers team as a Grants (Outreach & Communications) Officer. In this role, you will primarily work on an EU project, contributing to outreach, dissemination, exploitation, and communication activities. Additionally, you will play a vital role in supporting other projects within our portfolio.
As Grants Officer, some of your responsibilities will include:
A:
• Delivering results in outreach, dissemination, exploitation, and communication activities for externally funded projects where the company is a coordinator/beneficiary.
• Organizing project-related events, including general assemblies, consortium meetings, workshops, webinars, outreach events, and seminars, in collaboration with internal/external stakeholders.
• Producing project reports such as policy briefs, stakeholder engagement plans, communication plans, etc.
• Setting up, creating content, and maintaining websites for Grants Team activities and the companies external grants.
• Coordinating grant partners for content creation and maintenance of social media channels.
• Supporting the Grants Team in initiating and coordinating scientific outreach activities in partner and potential partner countries.
• Developing and sustaining key relationships with internal and external collaborators on EU projects.
• Identifying opportunities for greater visibility of EU project activities at the company.
B:
• Assisting grant proposers/beneficiaries with technical and administrative support services during proposal set-up and implementation phases.
• Identifying open calls and funding opportunities on the EU and national/regional levels, raising awareness of external grant funding opportunities within the company.
• Supporting cost control activities for grants.
The role is a consultant assignment at 100%. Preferred start date is march 1, 2024 and will process during a period of one year with possibility to extend. The office is based in Lund.
About you
We are looking for a individual who has a understanding for EU Horizon Programme project management. You have experience from technical writing and reporting and respect deadlines. You always take initiatives and value your professionalism and are social and positive.
Join us in making a positive impact on environmental sustainability! Apply now and be a key player in shaping the future.
Contact Details
If you have any questions about this role or the process, you are very welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Liridona Brahimi via liridona.brahimi@adecco.se
Should you have any questions about registering your profile, please contact the support via info@adecco.se
