Grants and Funding Manager
2024-03-28
Become part of our international non-profit research organization and help bridge environment and development science to policy and practice.
SEI is in the final year of implementing its current five-year Strategy for 2020-2024: Knowledge for Action. The strategy is geared towards three impact areas: reducing climate risk, sustainable resource use and resilient ecosystem and improved health and well-being. SEI achieves change in these areas by working with partners in projects that bridge science and policy via scientific collaboration, capacity building and policy engagement and outreach. We implement our activities in countries and with partners across the globe. We are currently developing a new five-year strategy, building on our current strengths as a scientific research institute working to secure societal relevance and impact of our work.
SEI is a project-based organization with a wide portfolio of different project and funders. Being successful in our fundraising efforts, including competitive proposal writing to research councils, international organizations, and bilateral donors, is key to our success as an organization. Fundraising at SEI is a shared responsibility of all employees working in project, with responsibility progressively increasing with levels of seniority.
The role
The successful candidate will play an integral part in our ongoing fundraising efforts, working closely with HQ line management, the finance department and senior management to enhance our professional grants and funding management procedures and ensure ownership and overview of the project portfolio from pipeline to closure.
The main part of the role is to develop and maintain appropriate processes for research project proposals at SEI HQ from pipeline to closure. You will be responsible for developing and maintaining decision support for resource planning in projects and ensuring adequate quality assurance procedures related to the full project cycle are in place and upheld. You will ensure updated information on incoming and ongoing projects is available and regularly used to enable a good overview of the implementation status of the portfolio and inform decisions on forward planning. In this part of the job, you will work closely with HQ line management and the Finance Department. You will chair the weekly meetings of the HQ Operations Committee responsible for the operational day to day management of SEI HQ.
In addition, you will lead work to increase competence for proposal writing at SEI globally. This includes ensuring appropriate guidance material on the SEI Intranet and that colleagues are regularly trained in proposal writing. In this part of the job, you will collaborate with the Head of Knowledge Management and the Global Research Committee.
We expect you to shape and develop this position over time to create demand for your professional services by actively reaching out to colleagues in HQ and SEI globally. We place great value on your ability to build trustful relationships within SEI, as this is necessary for the success of your work. We also expect you to be proactive by suggesting new ways of working with project portfolio management and proposal fundraising at SEI.
The successful candidate will report to the Operations Director and be part of small global team of experts working on quality in research and engagement operations, strategy results follow-up and learning, global knowledge management, IT and information security.
Duties and responsibilities
Develop and uphold project portfolio management processes for proposals, grants and projects
Provide decision support for resource planning, including procedures and systems
Support researchers and project managers in research proposal development, including items such as administrative data, statistics and reference projects
Develop and maintain intelligence on funders' terms and conditions
Organize activities that increase competence for proposal writing and fundraising at SEI globally, including documentation for the Knowledge Management Hub
Chair HQ Operations Committee (operational decisions on day-to-day functions at SEI HQ)
Prepare information on projects and proposals as basis for decisions on employment changes.
Who you are
You thrive in a work environment that encourages you to identify problems and propose solutions. You have strong communications skills and are very good at building professional relationships and nurturing them to enable organizational change. You have the capacity to quickly familiarize yourself with new topics and explore new areas of research across fields. You are a self-starter and equally comfortable working independently as well as in collaboration with others. You reach out for support and proactively ask for input from others. You enjoy and are comfortable leading meetings, people and processes, and are comfortable making decisions. You have a genuine interest in sustainability issues and are motivated to contribute to the overall mission and vision of SEI.
Formal qualifications and knowledge
Required
Academic qualification in field relevant to position such as economics, business administration or information or data science. If you have another degree, please explain why it is also relevant.
High proficiency working with numbers, with excellent working proficiency in Excel
At least 8 years' experience working with research funding and/or business development at a research organization, public agency, university, or project-based company
Experience from and interest in developing systems support for business intelligence, including project portfolio management and monitoring
Desirable
Knowledge of how to use and apply dashboard software such as PowerBI
Experience from grants office at a Swedish university or research institute
Documented knowledge of and working with EU funding sources, including Horizon Europe, either as advisor or managing projects
Excellent command of Swedish language. .
Additional information
Please visit our website to learn more about this position and about what an employments at SEI includes.
