Graduates for inContext Academy 2025
Incontext AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incontext AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At inContext we believe that passion creates an added value.
For us, that passion is co-creating the latest technology with amazing people.
We love developing both.
Kickstart Your Career with inContext Academy!
Are you ready to jumpstart your career with energy and excitement? Join us at inContext Academy and launch your professional journey with a bang! Starting in August 2025, we're welcoming new graduates to our inContext Academy for a blend of practical and theoretical education, social activities, and initial assignment preparations. Do you want to be one of them?
Who Are We Looking For?
We seek graduates in electrical, mechanical, mechatronics, or electronics disciplines who embrace complexity, value continuous learning, and are eager to contribute positively to a team. Proficiency in English is required, Swedish is a plus.
What is inContext?
inContext is a Stockholm & Gothenburg-based consulting company offering engineering services in Electrical engineering, Complete Electrical Systems, Mechatronics Design, and Project Management, contributing to client success.
At inContext, a familial atmosphere permeates everything we do. We prioritize supporting and caring for each other both inside and outside of work. We base are built upon our core values-passion, excellence, and honest relations - and how we together can create a better company and at the same time help our clients.
What Do We Offer?
• A workplace characterized by an open and warm atmosphere with welcoming employees.
• Exciting projects based in our Stockholm/Gothenburg offices or at our customers' sites.
• A robust support network during assignments, with mentoring, educations, and support from more experienced colleagues. Complemented by social activities beyond regular working hours.
• Opportunities for personal development, engaging tasks, and the chance to influence the direction of the company.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. For more information about us and what we do, visit our homepage at www.incontext.se.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incontext AB
(org.nr 556716-4800) Arbetsplats
inContext Jobbnummer
9038485