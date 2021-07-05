Graduated Software Engineer in Computer Vision - Arriver Software AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Graduated Software Engineer in Computer Vision
Arriver Software AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-05
Are you our new Software Engineer in Computer Vision?
Would you like to empower our next generation ADAS and autonomous driving systems?
ArriverTM is a new software unit and brand, fully focused on developing perception, fusion and drive policy software for the next generation cars. It will deliver an open, scalable and flexible architecture solution running on Qualcomm® Snapdragon RideTM System on a Chip (SoC) platform. ArriverTM has 800 people in five countries - China, Germany, Romania, Sweden, USA - and builds on more than a decade of experience in active safety software development. The company is wholly owned by Veoneer.
In Sweden we are situated in Linkoping, Stockholm and Gothenburg with around 400 colleagues.
We are Vision Perception
Our Perception Strategy is to develop new solutions for the next generation Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) on a global market, and to be the leader in Perception and Driver Policy Software.
At our technical center based in Stockholm and Linköping, we are developing world class vision systems for several customers worldwide.
We offer a workplace where you contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology that aims to enhance road safety through collaborative driving and to facilitate autonomous driving.
We are now in an expansive phase and are looking for Software Engineers with a recent graduation as a Master of Science in machine learning, image- or signal processing, computer science or equivalent area.
We work in cross functional agile teams consisting of 5-8 members developing functions into our Perception Products. While each team member contributes with their own skills and experience, the team cooperates to perform the different steps in development. The teams are responsible for all steps in development, including system work, implementation, and verification.
Our teams innovate at the frontiers of engineering in camera calibration using technologies such as machine learning, tracking and 3D reconstruction.
What you'll do?
You will be part of our development of camera-based safety systems, accelerating the growth in Autonomous Driving.
We are looking for you who have a great interest in Software Development and/or deep learning. We work mainly in C and Python.
In your daily work you will be involved in several of the following tasks:
Design, training and evaluation of our deep neural networks
Development of our deep learning framework in Python
Software development for target HW in C
Algorithm development within the area of signal and image processing
Development of system and SW tests
You will also
Lead your own work forward, by exploring new ideas and experiment for the benefit of the product, the team and yourself
Influencing the product and your work by giving input to the product backlog and by selecting your team's tasks for upcoming sprints
Develop your and the organization's expertise within a certain technical domain via Communities of Practice
You will be working together with specialists in a variety of technical domains to deliver our most central system functions such as Vehicle, Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Lane and Road Boundary Detection, Static objects, Traffic Sign and Traffic Light Detection.
What you'll bring:
As a person we are looking for you who have a high motivation and a "can do"-attitude to strengthen our delivery in ongoing and upcoming collaborative driving projects.
To succeed in this position, we believe you have more than one of the following capabilities
A Master of Science in machine learning, image- or signal processing, computer science or equivalent area
Great interest and curiosity in Machine learning and Algorithm development and/or software and system level testing
Software development experience with great interest in programming, preferably in C and Python
We also believe you have an analytical ability and high-quality awareness. As a person, you can lead your own work and the team forward.
You are fluent in English.
What we offer?
We are building the future of automotive tech, but we are also building our team's expertise and future opportunities. That means not just giving people unique opportunities to work on incredibly interesting, challenging, and rewarding projects, but also providing them coaching and mentoring.
Burning curiosity, passion for excellence and bold honesty represent our guiding principles how to achieve our Purpose: Creating Trust in Mobility.
Our culture embodies respect, openness, and courage. We believe in realizing the full potential of individuals by working in teams consisting of different competences, experiences, and background.
We offer a workplace where you contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology.
An important role in one of the most expansive technical fields
An environment that enables your personal growth and innovative mindset
A culture that embodies respect, openness, and courage
A workplace with a passion for delivering on customer promises and excellence in our way of working
A global environment with colleagues and customers all around the world
Arriver appreciates the value that comes with diverse teams and strives for a good balance between both gender and age as well as ethnicity and cultural diversity.
Location: Stockholm
Last application date: 2021-08-31, continuous selection.
Employment condition: Permanent, full time
Starting date: According to agreement
Contact information: If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Hiring Manager Clara Almstedt, clara.almstedt@arriver.com.
Union representative: We have collective agreements with Sveriges Ingenjörer and Unionen. Our labor unions representatives can be contacted at 0322 - 30 94 00.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Arriver Software AB
Jobbnummer
5848117
