Graduate Trainee (Marine Division)
2025-08-08
Are you ready to shape a more resourceful world through pioneering engineering solutions? Alfa Laval in Stockholm, Sweden invites motivated engineering graduates to embark on a unique 13-month Graduate Program starting in September 2026.
Program Overview
Join a fast-paced, hands-on experience where you will gain exposure across different functions and geographies. The program is designed to give you a holistic view of Alfa Laval and lay the foundation for a successful long-term career.
*
Duration: 13 months
*
Start Date: September 2026
*
Positions Available: 2
*
Structure:
*
Rotations across core business areas (each lasting 1-3 months)
*
International assignment in the final month
*
A dedicated project running throughout the entire program
About the Business Unit - Water, Wind & Fuel Solutions
At Alfa Laval, our Water, Wind & Fuel Solutions business unit is dedicated to supporting the marine industry in achieving efficient, reliable, and compliant operations. From water treatment and fuel management to environmental protection systems, our technologies are designed to enhance vessel performance across its entire lifecycle. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, we deliver proven solutions that help our customers navigate evolving regulatory demands while improving productivity and reducing environmental impact.
What We Offer
*
Full-time permanent employment from Day 1
*
A tailored trainee journey across diverse functions
*
International exposure and cross-functional training
*
A dedicated mentor and continuous development support
Who We're Looking For
You are a curious and enthusiastic team player, driven by a desire to grow, innovate, and challenge the status quo.
We believe you're someone who is:
*
Ambitious and results-driven
*
Creative and analytical, with strong problem-solving abilities
*
Globally minded, open to new perspectives and diverse teams
*
Collaborative, with strong interpersonal and communication skills
Your Qualifications
*
A Master's degree (completed in Sweden) by September 2026 in one of the following or related fields:
*
Electrical Engineering
*
Mechanical Engineering
*
Digitalization
*
Industrial Engineering & Management
*
Materials Science
*
Chemical Engineering
*
Biotechnology
*
Mechatronics
*
Maximum 1.5 years of full-time work experience (as of September 2026)
*
Fluent in spoken and written English
Please note that we are currently only considering applicants who are eligible to work within the EU. Unfortunately, we are not able to offer relocation support for this position.
Deadline: November 30, 2025
Applications submitted after this date or via email will not be considered.
Your application must include the following in English:
Cover Letter CV Degree certificate or academic transcript
Important:
*
Applications missing any of the documents listed above will be automatically rejected.
*
Once submitted, your application cannot be edited.
Recruitment Timeline
*
Applications open: August 2025
*
Deadline to apply: November 30, 2025
*
Assessments begin: Rolling basis from August (Kindly be aware that application reviews begin immediately upon submission, and in some cases, a decision - including a potential rejection may be communicated on the same day)
*
Screening Calls: December 2025
*
Case Study: January 2026
*
Final Selection: February 2026
*
