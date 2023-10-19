Graduate Program
2023-10-19
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandberg Development AB i Malmö
A unique start to your career!
With a focus on long-term real-world impact through innovation and advances in technology, Sandberg Development aims to improve sustainable and commercial solutions and to create new ones for the future. To achieve this, we need to recruit talents for key positions, to Sandberg Development Graduate Program. So if you want to be part of driving the development of innovation, technology and new business adapted to the challenges of the future, we're excited for you to enroll.
In the Sandberg Development Graduate Program, you'll take on a unique role. You will work on real-world tasks. A dedicated impact team will coach you throughout the program. To strengthen your leadership skills, you'll get training that helps you deepen your knowledge, mainly in R&D and UX.
Build on your CV with relevant work experience and training, while expanding your network and getting the potential to move on to a permanent position in the Sandberg Development Group.
With the Sandberg Development Graduate Program, you're sure to get a unique start to your career.
Facts about the program
Sandberg Development Future Talent Program is an innovation program for people who want to kick-start their careers. Besides working in a dedicated team at Sandberg Development, you will receive training to deepen and improve your knowledge in areas mainly like UX and R&D. In addition, you can expand your network and get specific tools to develop, drive and lead change efforts.
Within the framework of the program, we offer:
* Six months of fixed-term employment including salary in the Sandberg Development Group, with one month's termination notice period (all companies have collective agreements)
* A personal employment contract including salary, pension, vacation and benefits, to be signed after you are admitted
* The chance to work directly with the management of Sandberg Development, GAIM or RESCUE Intellitech
* Task-oriented work experience, with real-world tasks and challenges
* Leadership training under the auspices of EFL Executive Foundation in Lund
Examples of competences/experiences we want to see within the framework of the program:
• Business modelling. Product- and business model development for dry chem detergents for firefighting and industry segments for the global market.
* Product innovation. Development of a detection system to determine contamination levels in an advanced wash system, aiming to reduce environmental impact and running cost.
Customer experience. Develop and test a comprehensive customer journey work method for GAIM, by understanding the overall user experience. Supporting high customers interaction and securing customer success.
* Business data analytics. Develop and test methods for advanced user data analytics for the purpose of product and business development
We're looking for innovative thinkers.
Our ideal candidate for the program has an academic degree in engineering. Maybe you're in your last semester or have just started your career. Because we work in an international environment, you need to be able to write and speak English fluently.
You will be part of a task-oriented team for six months, so we are also looking for people with great social skills, an interest in analysis and problem solvers who can quickly get up to speed with new tasks and can challenge established ways of thinking.
Your ideal qualifications:
• An academic degree in technology (studies completed before the start of the program)
*Proficiency in English
We're also looking for someone who is:
• Curious and has a great interest in analysis and problem solving
* Not afraid to challenge established processes and mindsets, through good communicative ability and drive
Sandberg Development
Through active ownership in innovation-driven companies, mainly within water technology, quality of life and security, Sandberg Development helps to drive growth and to benefit society. Sandberg Development is either the sole owner or co-owner of Aimpoint, GAIM, Granuldisk, RESCUE Intellitech, SWATAB, ISEC Monitoring Systems, Orbital Systems, Drupps and publicly listed Camurus.
Founded in 1959, Sandberg Development today has more than 60 years of experience in transforming innovative ideas into successful companies. For 40 years, we have had our roots in Jägersro in Malmö. Through growth, property acquisitions and investments, the company has steadily expanded and today we have our own innovation district, Sandberg Valley. This is where several of the group's subsidiaries and associated companies are located, including offices, production sites, and lab and demo operations. We are convinced that a shared meeting place fosters knowledge exchange, innovation and well-being. Sandberg Valley also boasts a first-class restaurant that serves a selection of daily lunch options and can be booked as a venue for a simple Swedish "fika" or other events.
Our focus on developing Swedish innovations as a springboard for successful products and companies serves as the foundation of our group. We work together to improve organizations and to identify unmet business opportunities, efforts that have also resulted in spin-off projects and new companies. Today, our companies - which have their own offices in Washington, Marseille and Singapore - develop and sell products that are available across the world.
Greater global challenges require new solutions, which is why we need courageous leaders who are ready to challenge the status quo with fresh ideas. With innovation at the core of our corporate culture, we are looking for employees that bring new ways of thinking, skills and experiences to address the challenges we are facing. And although we will challenge your thoughts and ideas, we want you in turn to challenge us and the way we ourselves work.
Our well-established company history, our core values and our actions as a family-owned, long-term innovation-driven company create world-class value.
EFL Executive Education
The Sandberg Development Graduate Program offers a leadership training program run under the auspices of EFL Executive Education.
Apply to the Sandberg Development Graduate Program today. We look forward to receiving your completed application along with an attached CV and personal letter. Our selection process will be ongoing, but you must submit your application to us by November 6, 2023.
