Graduate Occupational Toxicology
2023-07-21
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious disease.
As a high performing team, we are united and motivated by our shared purpose - to push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. We come to work each day to make a difference - to patients, society, and our company.
Here you will experience a fast paced and agile environment as we continue to support the business on a journey of evolution and growth, driven by new, exciting technology and digital innovations. It's challenging and sometimes demanding, and that's why we love it.
Job Description
Provide Occupational and Quality Toxicology support. Graduate entry-level, or new to the industry.
Accountability
Deliver support in the Occupational and Quality Toxicology area.
May support the implementation of Occupational and Quality Toxicological OneSHE framework documents.
Supports the delivery of the internal GSHE OEL/PDE and panel.
Coordinates communication into the business from the internal OEL/PDE panel.
Ensures appropriate document management using the various systems in place at AstraZeneca.
Provide support to departmental projects developing internal Standards, Procedures and Guidelines.
Engagement with the SDS team to provide toxicological support to the SDS team.
Provide support with impurities (extractables and leachables).
Provides toxicological guidance to the business, communicating complex topics in understandable terms.
Remains up to date on all applicable regulations, relevant laws and standards.
Proactively engages with SMEs to develop own knowledge.
Essential
Degree level or equivalent qualification in toxicology or aligned natural sciences bio-medicine etc
Knowledge of toxicology and maintains own professional awareness and development
Works independently and as part of a team
Sound working knowledge of toxicology and the associated principles
Strong communication skills
Desirable
Industry/placement experience or previous work experience in the toxicology area
Previous pharma sector experience
Working towards professional qualifications in toxicology
Experience of team working, influencing and networking in a matrix organisation
Have a good understanding of GHS and CLP
Up to date with legislative changes and best practice developments
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and spark your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
Öppen för alla
