Governance Solutions Client Success Specialist

2024-03-12
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be created, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunities, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our unique perspectives.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a means to free people up to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
Here, we're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
We look to recruit individuals with the passion to thrive in a highly dynamic and entrepreneurial environment. We have a results-orientated culture that demands excellence, agility, and the desire to move quickly and precisely to seize opportunities.
What we offer and What you will do
Nasdaq Corporate Platforms offers an unmatched suite of sophisticated technology, analytics, and consultative services spanning across investor relations and governance teams within organisations. As part of our growth across the EMEA region, we are currently seeking a Client Success Specialist to join our EMEA Governance Solutions team.
You will be responsible for post-sale service delivery of Nasdaq's Board Portal Solutions across EMEA. You'll be onboarding and training customers, identifying client-at-risk situations and contributing to high customer satisfaction scores, client retention targets and revenue growth through building long-term relationships.
You will be working closely with the regional Account Director to ensure we deliver the best service experience to our customers. You will have subject matter expertise in our Board Meeting software platforms and act as an escalation point for Customers for Product-related queries.
You can expect an autonomous but fast-paced work environment where you are recognized for your results and ability to drive things forward.
Who are we looking for?
To be considered for this role your skills will include:
At least 2 years of work experience in a customer-facing/ service role
Confidence in speaking directly with Board members and C-level executives
Outstanding communication and listening skills
Strong analytical, organizational, teamwork and prioritization skills
Deep customer service orientation - fundamentals include being friendly and engaging, professional, reliable, responsive and proactive
Proficiency in English and Swedish
What happens now?
If you think you would thrive in this role, we would love to hear from you! This is a full-time position in our Stockholm office. Please submit your application in English as soon as possible, but no later than February 29. Note that the process is ongoing, and we might close the role before the last application date.
About Nasdaq Stockholm
Our Stockholm office is located in Frihamnen and is easily accessed via multiple public transport options. The building offers a gym, bike park and an in-house restaurant.
Nasdaq Sweden offers our employees a strong compensation package that includes an annual bonus, equity grant, and access to an employee stock purchase program. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid remote/in-office setting with a minimum 2 days per week in the office.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
