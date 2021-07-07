GoLang Developer to our inhouse team - IoT and data driven servi - Alten Sverige AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg

Alten Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg2021-07-07Transformation from 4G to 5G will enable machine to machine communication and lot of industries will move from selling products to services. With growing data flow there will be increasing demands of providing cloud solutions handling data. Based on this ALTEN is looking for strengthening one of our backend teams with a GoLang developer. Do you like simple, reliable, and efficient software as much as we do? Would you like to be a part of a dynamic environment where you can build on to your previous experiences? Would you consider yourself to be creative when solving problem? Do you also enjoy working with new technology and open-source programming? In other words, are you the one?THE TEAM SAYS HELLOWe are a cross functional scrum team with seven humble and engaged colleagues and we want to find new talent to complete our team. Our work is focused on creating backend solutions for data driven services, built on collected data from IoT sensors. To fit the role, we believe you can work independently as well as in a team, as we think teamwork is the key to our success. You thrive in a group setting and are committed to see the team deliver and succeed and last but not least - to have fun. We are looking for someone with clear communication skills, where a test-driven development mindset is a desired quality. Apply and come join us on our journey to greatness.Requirements:GoLang and/or C# knowledgeDocker / KubernetesAzure DevOpsMicroservice architecture with AWS Serverless computingAWS TerraformWHAT WE OFFER YOUThe chance to join our wonderful consulting team in IT and work with exciting and cutting edge technology. Our customers are found in industries such as vehicles, telecom, defense, energy, engineering, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, where our consultants are active throughout the product development chain. Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We are driven by making people grow and develop, which is why we offer you the opportunity to work with what you are truly passionate about. We offer you the possibility to work from home or at our new and fresh office space at Kämpegatan 10 in Gothenburg. We have a collective agreement and other benefits like Pension, Insurances and Wellness grants and work life balance is our top priority. With your coaching manager, you build your career, so you constantly are able to develop and achieve your goals and dreams!ALTEN is rewarded as "Career Company 2021"If you have any questions please contact Aida Finström, Talent Acquisition Partner ITCurrently, the hiring team is on summer vacation, therefore it might take a bit longer than usual for us to review your application.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidareanställning2021-07-07Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15Alten Sverige AB5852856