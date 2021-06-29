Golang Developer - Soltia AB - Datajobb i Botkyrka

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Soltia AB

Soltia AB / Datajobb / Botkyrka2021-06-29About UsWe are a consulting company with a bunch of technology-interested and happy people!We love technology, we love design, and we love quality. Our diversity makes us unique and creates an inclusive and welcoming workplace where each individual is highly valued.With us, each individual is her/himself and respects others for who they are and we believe that when a fantastic mix of people gather and share their knowledge, experiences and ideas, we can help our customers on a completely different level.Now we want to take a step forward in the company's growth journey by hiring more amazing colleagues. Today we are in need of a driven and determined Golang Developer.We are looking for you who want to grow with us!With us, you have great opportunities to take real steps in your career and the opportunity to take great responsibility.Job DescriptionAs a golang developer with us, you will:Work on developing golang-based solutions on behalf of customersWork in common programming languages & frameworks within golangBe delivering complex products using a range of Azure services or other cloud services.Our consultants basically have full occupancy, but if you should, contrary to expectation, sit on the bench, we have internal projects that you can work on as well.RequirementsAt least 5 years' experience of working with Golang developmentAt least 2-year vocational education in programming or academic education such as Systems Science or EngineeringExperience in Microservices and KubernetesAzure experience is preferred but not necessary if you have other cloud experienceKnowledge of API design and integration, published API services to cloudStrong track record of deliveries, agile/iterative mindset, open minded, team playerStrong developer skills coupled with an understanding of business languageEnglish in speech & writing - because many of our customers demand itSwedish is nice to haveTechnical requirements (competence in or experience of):Golang, Node.js, Javascript, ReactMongoDB and/or SQLJIRA, ConfluenceOther InformationWe are looking for you who:Is Driven & Passionate - because you will love tackling new projects and solving problemsIs Creative - because it is a big part of the work as a front-end developerIs Social & Flexible - as a consultant you should be able to directly create value for the customer, and this is made easier if you have it easy for you to get into a team in a smooth way?Start: ImmediatelyWorking hours: Depending on assignment & customerLocation: Depending on the assignmentForm of employment: Full-time until further notice, we apply 6 months probationary employmentWe interview candidates on an ongoing basis, do not wait to submit your application.Öppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-06-29Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-29Soltia AB5837479