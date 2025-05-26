Go To Market Associate
Sana Labs AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sana Labs AB i Stockholm
About Sana
We're on a mission to revolutionize how humans access knowledge through artificial intelligence. Throughout history, breakthroughs in knowledge sharing-from the Library of Alexandria to the printing press to Google-have been pivotal drivers of human progress. Today, as the volume of human knowledge grows exponentially, making it accessible and actionable remains one of humanity's most critical challenges. We're building a future where knowledge isn't just more accessible-it's a catalyst for achieving the previously impossible. If all of this sounds exciting, you're in the right place.
Who you will work with
With talent density as our main north star, we have assembled a founding team of exceptional individuals from Google AI, Spotify, McKinsey, BCG, and Slack, all on a mission to reshape how humans access and use knowledge.
Our AI products are already trusted by pioneering global companies and have served over 1 million users worldwide. We are backed by $130M+ in funding from leading investors including NEA, Menlo Ventures, and EQT Ventures.
We've been recognized as a LinkedIn Top Startup, earned Fast Company's 2024 Next Big Things in Tech for AI & Data award, and been named to Forbes AI 50 list of top business AI companies. Yet we're just beginning our journey to transform how organizations and humans harness knowledge.
About the role
Sana's GTM team is responsible for bringing the Sana products to market. This includes identifying emerging needs and trends in markets and helping shape our products, identifying strategic needs of the world's most important organizations, understanding how Sana can solve their challenges, and shaping the future structure of Sana's GTM motion. The scope of the GTM team spans across products and geographies, focusing on new market expansion, strategic sales, and setting the blueprint, tools, and ways of working to enable us to scale.
Sana is leading the way in an unprecedented time, with AI enabling change that will be more significant than the internet revolution. In this unprecedented moment, what we do one day can be obsolete the next. This requires extreme intuition, strategic minds, bold tradeoffs, and not least, grit. For the right person, it's equally challenging as it is rewarding, as we're doing something every day worth recounting to future generations.
Who you are
Curious: You seek to learn and see challenges as growth opportunities.
Knowledge pioneer: You're passionate about transforming how people interact with and use knowledge to reach new heights of thinking.
Growth-focused: Brings energy and dedication to exceed goals and inspire excellence in others.
Excellence driven: You consistently deliver high-quality work at pace, setting and exceeding ambitious standards.
Self-guided: You drive your own work, take initiative from day one, working autonomously while prioritizing learning and impact.
What you bring
Experience at a top-tier university and/or 1-2 years of experience at top-tier consulting firms (e.g., McKinsey, BCG, or Bain), or in a commercial or sales function at a B2B startup.
Ability to assess markets and identify high-value opportunities, backed by tactical execution skills to convert insights into results.
First-principles thinking and enthusiasm for solving complex problems with a "roll up your sleeves" mentality and bias for action.
Collaborative nature and team-focused approach.
What We Offer
Help shape AI's future alongside brilliant minds from Google AI, Spotify, McKinsey, BCG, and Slack.
Competitive salary complemented with a transparent and highly competitive options program.
Swift professional growth in an evolving environment, supported by a culture of continuous feedback and mentorship from senior leaders.
Work with talented teammates, collaborate with customers globally. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sana Labs AB
(org.nr 559060-6579) Jobbnummer
9358540