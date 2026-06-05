Go Developer
Justera Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Justera Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden.
About the Role
Justera is currently recruiting two Senior Go Engineers on behalf of one of our key clients in the cybersecurity industry.
The client is a growing cybersecurity software company building their core product from the ground up. They are looking for experienced, self-directed engineers who can step in immediately, take genuine ownership of backend architecture decisions, and deliver production-grade systems that the team will build on for years to come. This is a hands-on consulting assignment with a high degree of autonomy — the successful candidates will have real influence over how the backend is structured and how engineering practices evolve as the product scales.
Key Responsibilities
Design and build significant portions of the backend architecture, making decisions that will shape the codebase for the long term.
Deliver scalable, maintainable systems that reduce technical debt from day one — treating clarity and simplicity as core product features.
Take end-to-end ownership of features: ship them, measure their impact, and iterate based on results.
Identify and automate repetitive processes across development, testing, and deployment pipelines.
Apply AI-assisted development tools to accelerate delivery without compromising quality or security.
Contribute to a culture of engineering excellence by advocating for sound trade-offs across security, performance, and stability.
Mandatory Requirements
5+ years of experience delivering production-grade backend applications.
Demonstrable proficiency in Go, with a strong grasp of idiomatic patterns and performance considerations.
Proven experience with cloud-native development and deployment, preferably on Azure or Cloudflare.
Ability to evaluate and articulate trade-offs between security, stability, and speed in a product context.
A design philosophy that favours simplicity and treats maintainability as a first-class concern.
Track record of working autonomously with full accountability for outcomes, not just outputs.
Confident, direct communicator who can align stakeholders and peers without hand-holding.
Automation-first mindset: pipelines and tooling built as a matter of course, not as an afterthought.
Nice to Have
Background in cybersecurity or experience building security-sensitive products.
Hands-on experience with Terraform for infrastructure-as-code.
Familiarity with observability tooling: OpenTelemetry and Grafana.
Exposure to the full stack, including Nuxt and TypeScript on the frontend.
Experience with GitHub Actions or comparable CI/CD pipelines.
Previous consulting experience or a background at early-stage companies where you built from zero to one.
Active use of AI-assisted coding tools to increase throughput.
Logistics
Start date: August 2026
Duration: 4-6 months (with possibility of extension)
Location: Stockholm (Hybrid)
Engagement type: Consulting assignment
Other: Two positions available. Candidates must be immediately available or have a short notice period.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7859212-2038748". Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justergroupab.teamtailor.com
Gustav III:s Boulevard 34 (visa karta
)
169 73 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Justera Group Jobbnummer
9950181