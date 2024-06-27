GNP CSP Readiness Architect (750049)
About this opportunity
We are seeking an experience GNP CSP Readiness Architect. Purpose is to establish market leading technical and architectural solutions to unlock CSP supply and clarify the right technical solutions actions to unlock GNP CSP supply market. Work items includes CSP readiness starter kit solutions, technology outlook, breaking down API roadmaps to CSP supply architecture needs.
If this sounds like something you are passionate about, we want you on our team!
You will report to the Head of CSP supply.
You will
Drive technology through leadership and execution technical network fact bases to enable CSP supply.
Create and improve L1 starter kits and how those can be improved. Identify future needs.
Define and drive L1 starter kit solutions to reduce leadtime for CSP readiness.
Create and maintain GNP CSP supply technology strategies.
You will bring
At least 5-10 years of product management, system management or similar in the areas of exposure, core networks or similar. Experiences from working at a CSP and/or aaS is very beneficial.
Domain knowledge related to network exposure and APIs, especially Communications Services APIs and Network APIs, platform solutions, and aaS offerings.
Strong leadership and collaboration skills, especially related to interaction with other product or SME expertise, CSPs and internal stakeholders.
Relevant higher education and/or corresponding working experience, preferably spanning technology and/or business.
The candidate we are looking for demonstrates a can-do attitude, a drive to exceed expectations, and a passion for winning and closing business. Makes fact-based decisions, even under pressure and ambiguity. Speaks up and drives improvement and change. Works closely with a focus on our strategic direction and Ericsson's overall success.
Application
Position is based in Kista, Sweden.
The selection and interview process will begin immediately, so don't hesitate to apply today. We look forward to receiving your application.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
We encourage you to consider applying to jobs where you might not meet all the criteria. We recognize that we all have transferrable skills, and we can support you with the skills that you need to develop.
Encouraging a diverse an inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
