GMS Engineer in Network Control
2024-06-18
About the positionOur client is expanding their team of Application Engineers in Network Control to meet the increasing global demand for their innovative technology. The diverse team places a strong emphasis on cooperation and collaboration, and they invite you to be a part of it. As a GMS Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in optimizing the operation of power generation for the customers of our client. Your expertise will contribute to ensuring safe, secure, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective operations of power plants.
Your future work tasksAs an application expert, you will work with their system deliveries to customers in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. You will:
Collaborate with customers' GMS experts to configure GMS applications according to customer requirements.
Develop efficient and robust workflow integrations between SCADA/GMS systems and other IT/OT systems.
Create and execute test plans and procedures with customers to ensure the system meets contractual requirements.
Train customers on operating GMS functions within the system.
Coordinate and efficiently resolve technical problems reported by customers in collaboration with the technical team.
Provide expert support to the proposals and tendering team, enabling our client to submit high-quality bids.
Embrace the client's core values of safety and integrity by taking responsibility for your actions and fostering a culture of care for colleagues and the business.
We are looking for you who
Are about to finish or have a PhD in power electronics, energy systems, electrical engineering, computer science, or a similar field.
Have previous experience in the SCADA/GMS systems business.
Have a solid understanding of Automatic Generation Control (AGC).
Have a profound understanding of electric power generation.
Are proficient in programming languages such as C and FORTRAN.
Are willing to travel and work at customer locations.
Have strong analytical and communication skills, with an eagerness to thrive in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Are fluent in English, both written and spoken, to effectively engage with a diverse range of stakeholders.
Other information
Start: After the holidays, to give you a great start to your new career.
Location: Västerås
Scope: Full-time, with flexibility in workplace and working hours.
Form of employment: Initially through Wrknest
About the clientOur client is a leading player in the power and energy sector, with a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability. They strive to offer advanced technology solutions to meet the energy needs of today and tomorrow.
