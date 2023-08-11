GLP Operational Lead
2023-08-11
Are you interested in joining one of the most exciting Life Science companies in the world? We are looking for a dedicated GLP Operational Lead to join our team full-time, stationed at our cutting-edge facility in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who Are We?
TATAA Biocenter is a rapidly growing specialized CRO offering services to pharma, biotech and academic customers and is considered a leader in the field. With a team of scientists providing laboratory services across a broad range of molecular analysis technologies including qPCR, digital PCR, NGS, Olink and with expertise in genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics, TATAA is using cutting edge technologies to offer method development, assay validation and sample analysis services. Our laboratory is GLP ready and ISO 17025:2017 accredited, and also performs research grade assays
About The Role:
Join our team as the GLP Operational Lead and contribute to the precision and excellence of our laboratory operations. Collaborating closely with the Test Site Manager, you'll play a pivotal role in maintaining adherence to Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) standards and ensuring seamless operations. Your leadership and expertise will uphold our reputation for quality, precision, and innovation in molecular analysis.
Your Work Tasks and Responsibilities Include:
• Partner with the Test Site Manager to oversee daily lab operations, ensuring strict adherence to GLP standards.
• Collaborate in the creation and implementation of lab protocols and guidelines to maintain GLP compliance.
• Contribute to the planning, coordination, and execution of experimental test programs.
• Supervise laboratory personnel, ensuring impeccable quality standards, procedural accuracy, and timely task completion.
• Act as a vital liaison between lab personnel, external clients, and regulatory authorities, facilitating effective communication.
• Participate in audits and inspections, ensuring readiness and effective corrective actions.
• Monitor the collection, storage, and analysis of test data, assuring its precision and integrity.
• Assist in managing the budget, resources, and timelines, optimizing laboratory efficiency.
• Stay updated with emerging testing methods, procedures, and regulations related to GLP.
• Provide training, guidance, and mentorship to team members.
• Collaborate with the Test Site Manager and the QA team to review and improve quality management systems.
• Engage in recruitment, performance reviews, and professional development initiatives.
• Ensure the optimal maintenance of equipment, supplies, and lab space, ensuring adequate availability and operational status.
• Handle any escalated issues or concerns related to laboratory operations, personnel, or test results with precision and tact.
Your Key Competences - Crucial
• Academic degree in a relevant scientific discipline.
• Excellent understanding of GLP regulations and guidelines.
• Experience working in a GLP-laboratory environment.
• Strong organizational skills, effective interpersonal abilities, and natural leadership capabilities.
• Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, tailored to engage personnel, clients, and regulatory authorities.
• Proficiency in data analysis and report preparation.
• Sharp problem-solving skills and the ability to make sound decisions even under pressure.
• Attention to detail and commitment to quality.
Position: Fulltime
Placement: Gothenburg, Sweden
Start date: Upon agreement
We welcome your application as soon as possible; selection is done continuously! The position can be filled before the application deadline.
Please note that both CV and cover letter are required.
